Word from Woehlk: In defense of agendas

When Matt Johnson was elected to the City Council in 2018, he was clear about why he was there: get the new public safety facility built, and if possible, put a consolidated 911 center inside it.
Three years later, both are complete, and Johnson is leaving the council after one term.
Johnson had an agenda, he ticked those items off his list, and he left the council having done what he set out to do. Every elected official should be so lucky, right?
That’s why I was disappointed to hear several times at the candidate forum held a couple of weeks ago so many candidates for every position and of every political stripe shy away from anything resembling something that could be construed as an agenda. Some candidates even went so far as to say that a candidate with an agenda is someone you don’t want serving on a public governing body.
I couldn’t disagree more.
Maybe it’s the word “agenda” that makes people uncomfortable, and I can understand that. It’s so often preceded by the word “hidden.” That’s certainly not what we want from our elected officials.
But we absolutely do want our elected officials to have specific goals for their terms in office. Don’t we? I don’t think that’s a particular partisan issue. And yet, I did not walk away from the candidate forum, or from The Forum’s candidate questionnaires, with a clear idea of what each candidate really wanted to accomplish or what would constitute a successful term.
And although I don’t think it’s too much to ask for candidates to give voters a specific list of two or three goals or projects they want to prioritize while in office, those items don’t need to be unique. I used Johnson as an example earlier, but he didn’t originate either of the projects that were his top priorities. Voters are putting candidates on a board to evaluate ideas, and put into practice the best ones. Johnson told voters up front what he thought those best ideas were, and if you didn’t agree, you probably should’ve voted for somebody else with different priorities.
With Johnson, there was rarely ever any doubt about what he thought were good ideas and what were bad ideas while on the council. I suspect his unique brand of aggressive kindness and his deep convictions about public service and volunteerism will be sorely missed from the City Council.
In August of last year, Johnson nominated Cindy Kinder for the Outstanding Public Service Award. Kinder delivers meals from local churches to people who can’t make it in to get them. Johnson also volunteers his time delivering meals, and often has implored others to do the same, especially young people. Rarely is that award given out, and Johnson made it his mission to give Kinder the attention she deserved, even though — probably in part because — she really didn’t want it.
Several months before that, in February 2020, during the rote, innocuous treasurer’s report that comes at the beginning of every City Council meeting, the treasurer mentioned that a check submitted to the city for a water bill had bounced. The bank charged the city $5 for the bounced check, and the city charged $25 to the customer for the bounced check. Very standard practice.
Johnson, though, was incredulous. He saw the practice as unquestionably predatory toward poorer customers, only compounding the problems of someone who was unable to even pay their water bill, while making very little difference to the city. His frustration was palpable.
I bring those two moments up not because they have anything to do with Johnson’s specific priorities from when he was elected. Instead, what stuck out to me about those moments was that if anyone except for Johnson had been in his seat at those times, would Cindy Kinder have been recognized? Would anyone have said hey, maybe we shouldn’t be making a profit on bounced checks?
It’s not that these had some earth-shattering effects, or even that other council members or other members of different boards might be making bigger impacts whether or not they had as specific an agenda as Johnson. It’s not about that.
But I can’t help thinking that if a candidate for elected office doesn’t have any agenda at all, what are the chances they will hear something in a meeting that will spark their interest and passion enough that they try to change the way something has always been done? That they would go out of their way to make sure people know the story and sacrifices of a community member doing her best to, in every sense, truly serve the community?
What are the chances that a candidate who doesn’t have a set of specific goals would, once elected, be capable of or interested in developing or supporting some new idea in a way that, if that candidate hadn’t been elected, no one would have ever known about?
Candidates shouldn’t be ashamed of having priorities, of having ideas, of thinking that something — anything — is important enough that it spurred a run for elected office. An agenda is a sign that a candidate has thought about what they can actually do, and about how they can actually do it.
Without an agenda, and among candidates who similarly are without specific goals they would like to accomplish, what are voters really left to decide with? How can a candidate really say they deserve your vote if they aren’t really sure about what they’ll do with it?
Most importantly for voters, without agendas, they’re left with an impossible task of not having the information they need when they step into a voting booth and face the most basic question of every election staring back at them from the bubbles next to each candidate’s name.
What’s the difference?
Geoffrey Woehlk is a reporter at The Maryville Forum.