Many national polls show a majority of voters are dissatisfied with several Republican actions, especially on abortion, book banning, protecting LGBTQ+ rights and the defense of Donald Trump despite having no access to evidence, I wonder if they foresee problems in the 2024 elections?

Probably not in Missouri. Our congressional representatives seem safe no matter who runs as the Republican in six districts or Democrat in the other two. However, Schmitt’s 13 point Senate victory over Busch in 2022 may not represent Josh Hawley’s prospects next November. That he won in 2018 by only six points and has drawn criticism for some Republicans may make him vulnerable next year.

