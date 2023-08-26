Many national polls show a majority of voters are dissatisfied with several Republican actions, especially on abortion, book banning, protecting LGBTQ+ rights and the defense of Donald Trump despite having no access to evidence, I wonder if they foresee problems in the 2024 elections?
Probably not in Missouri. Our congressional representatives seem safe no matter who runs as the Republican in six districts or Democrat in the other two. However, Schmitt’s 13 point Senate victory over Busch in 2022 may not represent Josh Hawley’s prospects next November. That he won in 2018 by only six points and has drawn criticism for some Republicans may make him vulnerable next year.
Of the issues voters favor over Republican positions several seems significant: abortion, LGBTQIA+ rights, voting rights and whether the indictments against Trump are based on facts, which they must be as required by the indictment process.
While finding credible information is always a challenge, several polling organizations have sound histories. One of my favorites is Gallup which has been conducting a poll on political affiliations, periodically, since 2004. Their recent results, July 3-27, report Republicans, 27 percent, Independents, 45 percent, Democrats, 25 percent, nationally.
It does not separate the numbers by state, but I encourage Republicans to consider what it means to be one and how to participate in upcoming elections. As an independent I will vote for the better candidate, although Missouri is still a state that believes there are only Republicans and Democrats, even though there are no proofs for verification.