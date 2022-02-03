Two school districts in our county, West Nodaway R-I and Nodaway-Holt R-VII, are considering whether to shift to a four-day school week next year. And no matter what decision they come to, both districts will have reached their conclusions the right way.
The grim reality of education in Missouri right now dictates taking proactive steps to keep quality teachers in our rural classrooms. As Nodaway-Holt Superintendent Jeff Blackford said last month, “teachers aren’t out there.”
According to the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, enrollment in Missouri teacher preparation programs has declined 25 percent over the last decade. The average annual teacher attrition rate over the past six years, 11 percent, is three percent higher than the national average – more than one in 10 teachers in Missouri every year for the past six years has decided they didn’t want to do it anymore.
There is a teacher crisis in Missouri, and it’s not likely to stop anytime soon — not when state legislators intently chip away at public school funding to funnel to charter schools and other for-profit initiatives, and not while the state continues to rank dead last in starting teacher salary.
We in rural Missouri will need to adopt creative ways to compete for the people we entrust with our children’s education, and the administrators and school board members at West Nodaway and Nodaway-Holt should be commended for being willing to think outside the box when it comes to their children’s futures.
Just after our newspaper’s print deadline on Wednesday, Nodaway-Holt wrapped up its community forum on the issue, a week after West Nodaway did the same.
Neither school board went into the process with its mind made up. Instead they each gathered information, asked questions, surveyed a wide swath of community members, students, staff and parents, and then held a community forum to talk it over with anyone who had an opinion or a question of their own. Now, they’ll make informed decisions about what’s best for their communities.
Whether or not that’s a four-day week, officials and constituents at both West Nodaway and Nodaway-Holt should be proud of the transparent and inclusive way they’ve approached the issue — local government at its finest.
The conversation itself is unlikely to be the last one, as rural school districts across the county will continue to grapple with creative ways to keep giving our kids a quality education. But they should be buoyed by the warm reception to a creative idea, and not stop pushing for bigger, innovative ways to keep our community vibrant and thriving for generations to come.