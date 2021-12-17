Writing this the top news stories are the devastation and deaths caused by the mega tornadic event from Arkansas through Kentucky and those on its periphery. The media focus is climate change. If true, global warming is its creator.
Two contributors — land and water surface temperatures — are increasing. Both activate climate change. Warmer land brings spring and summer sooner with fall and winter later. Warmer water increases evaporation increasing atmospheric moisture which has one way to go, down as rain or snow.
These temperatures, tracked since the 1880s, varied around the original until the mid 1970s when the current upward trend began. Since then average land temperature has increased approximately three degrees Fahrenheit and water temperature has increased about one degree which may not seem significant, but they alter the climate.
While there are disputes about the causes and effects of global warming there is agreement among the majority of climate scientists that the cause is the increase of atmospheric greenhouse gases which trap sun rays that otherwise would bounce off the earth’s surface and migrate into space.
Global warming is a fact. Climate change is, too. Dealing with it requires a coordinated effort. Each of us can help by using less energy and supporting the clean energy initiatives which help. Some caution that at the current rate there is a point of no return in the future. My hope is we never experience it.
–– Gordon Hill
Maryville