The phrase “We live in interesting times,” is always true, yet some days are more interesting than others. With the bipartisan infrastructure bill signed into law Congress’s to-do list becomes more challenging. One Democratic senator said December’s goals included raising the debt ceiling, approving the defense budget, passing Biden’s Build Back Better bill, and passing a voting rights bill which would eliminate some state actions limiting voting and gerrymandering. Ambitious and challenging. Stay tuned.
So much to do, so little time. We Independents find this Congressional skirmishing instructive. It reveals how government functions and provides evidence for how we will vote next November. Just as Independents changed the general elections every two years, we will state their views in 2022.
While this is insufficient to change results in safe contests, there are many that are too close to call which makes a difference.
On a separate note, I am distraught at how long it took for Missouri to release Kevin Strickland after he was proven innocent of the crimes for which he was convicted. Especially that Missouri is making no financial contribution for his 42-year imprisonment. Is this who we are? Really? Fortunately private contributions exceeding $1.5 million have been collected to date showing people’s hearts are more committed to justice than the government.
Finally, the infrastructure bill was pared down to pass, yet the final version was substantial. That’s Congress working together. I like it and am hoping for more of the same.
–– Gordon Hill
Maryville