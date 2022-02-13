Republicans have a choice. Are they with President Trump or Vice President Pence ... with Representative Liz Cheney or Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy ... with Senator Romney or Senator Rubio? Was the Jan. 6 assault on the Capitol an insurrection or “legitimate political discourse?” Are the more than 750 criminally charged being treated judiciously or deserving of pardons if Trump is reelected?
Political discord between Democrats and Republicans is normal, but what’s happening within Republicanism? It requires resolution if Republicans are to continue as an effective political force.
The first Republican president, Abraham Lincoln, stated the Constitutional mission as a “government of the people, by the people, for the people, (that) shall not perish from the earth.” His move to abolish slavery confirmed he meant all the people. Is it at risk? Ironically, Lincoln opened the Gettysburg Address with, “Now we are engaged in a great civil war ...” a line I doubt he saw as possible within Republicanism, yet there they are, Republicans, in a tight spot self-created by a leader who refuses to accept a defeat confirmed by more than 3,000 county election officials, 50 secretaries of state (mostly Republicans), countless audits and court cases.
While we cannot predict the future two possible outcomes seem possible. Either the Republicans will gain control of the Senate and/or House enabling them to promote their agenda or they will suffer significant defeats which could take years to reverse.
Whichever outcome occurs is our choice, we have a voice, now and in November.
–– Gordon Hill
Maryville