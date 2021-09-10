One headline: “The War in Afghanistan Ended” Really? It was a war? Who was the enemy? We invaded to eliminate the terrorist threat which caused 9/11 and succeeded by killing Osama bin Laden. It took 10 years and we stayed another 10.
The Korean War, often called a police action, had an identifiable enemy, North Korea. In Afghanistan it was potential. We are out. Of concern are the Americans and Afghan supporters left behind. As for the Americans, they were notified to leave in March. I suspect their staying was a choice.
While our enemy in Afghanistan was unknown, we are in a war against a real enemy, Covid. It is not going well, but is improving somewhat. Current reports are encouraging in some states, but the denial of protective measures, especially vaccinations and mask mandates are having disastrous results especially in Florida and Texas.
Harry Truman had a concise view on solving these problems, “The only things in life worth knowing are the things we learn after we know it all.” We know Covid and too many have not learned the lessons which casts doubt on the extent to which we humans are rational beings.
Fortunately, many are now recognizing the consequences of denial. One report states that vaccinations are on the rise again and the committed unvaccinated are now less than twenty percent of the population.
There is little we can do about most problems, but each of us can face down Covid. We can win this war.
–– Gordon Hill
Maryville