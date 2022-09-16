View from the Front Porch: What better time, enjoy life now

“Don’t wait for everything to be perfect before you
decide to enjoy your life.”
- Joyce Meyer
It was an overcast day ... typical of Memorial Day weekend.
Dave and I had driven to Fort Madison to see my parents and spend a long weekend with them. Dad’s Leukemia had gotten worse and we all knew he would not be with us much longer.
Dad wanted to take a drive and get his favorite treat ... ice cream. My dad loved ice cream. So there we were, standing in the shop, Dad with a large twist cone in his hand looking at me.
“Aren’t you going to have one, Leslie?” he asked.
“Oh, Dad, you know I don’t eat that stuff. It will make me fat,” I replied in an annoyed tone.
Immediately regret washed over me. There stood my Dad, at the end of his life, just wanting to share an ice cream with his daughter. His eyes began to tear as he turned his back on me and looked out the window. I felt hollow inside knowing time with him was precious yet more worried about calories than sharing a special moment with dad. Twenty six years have passed and I still regret my decision.
Why didn’t I just eat the ice cream? Oh how I wish I could go back. Such a simple act that would have brought him so much joy. My dad died three weeks later at the age of 59.
When Dave and I were married in 1992 there was absolutely no way we could afford a diamond ring. Even though I would have loved one I was fine with the lovely emerald one he chose for me. Fancy jewelry and clothes have never been my style.
However, I was over the moon excited when I opened my 10-year anniversary gift and found a nearly full carat diamond ring looking up at me. My sweet husband wanted to surprise me big and boy did he ever! I remember putting it on and just staring at my hand, smiling. I loved that ring.
Yet, I barely wore it.
On the rare chance we got all dressed up I would put it on, worrying the whole time it looked hideous on me. I am, you see, a nail biter. My hands are a mess. They never have looked pretty. I don’t file my nails or paint them. I bite them.
Why would I ever wear a ring like that on a hand with chewed up old fingernails? I wouldn’t.
I didn’t.
So my beautiful diamond ring that my sweet husband gave me, that made me smile and so happy just sat in a box in a drawer.
For years.
If you can believe it I even forgot about it. Then I forgot where I put it.
A few weeks ago my 2-year-old granddaughter was going through a small wooden box I keep things that are special to me in.
To my disbelief she pulled out my diamond ring! It was even prettier than I remembered.
Instantly I put it on, all smiles and just stared at it. How long had it been since I had worn this ring? Ten years, maybe 15? Why hadn’t I been wearing this ring? Why was something I loved so much sitting in a box forgotten?
Then I remembered.
I was saving it for when I quit biting my nails.
I was saving it for when I had beautiful, manicured hands.
The funny thing is. I still bite my nails. I still hate getting manicures.
But I love my diamond ring.
And since my sweet grand baby found it for me … it’s been on my finger and I am never taking it off … chewed up old nails and all.
Dave and I will celebrate our 30th wedding anniversary October 3.
I share these two stories with you this week, friends to remind you to live your life in the now.
We get so focused on our flaws, what our home looks like, what we look like, our status, the age of our children…that we forget to say “Yes” to the now.
Have you ever caught yourself saying …”When the kids are older we will ...” or how about “When I lose 10 pounds I will ...” Then there is the, “If only our home was … then we could …” I think you get my drift. If there is anything I have learned in the past 20 years it is life will never ever be perfect. Believe me when I tell you if you don’t start living today and give yourself permission to enjoy the ice cream or wear your favorite ring or perfume you will wake up one day with regret.
“Regret for the things we did can be tempered by time; it is regret for the things we did not do that is inconsolable.”
- Sydney J. Harris
Now that I am almost 56 years old I enjoy every morsel of everything that comes my way. I wear my favorite perfume everyday now. I use my art supplies, I eat the ice cream and the peach pie. I give love freely. I try not to hold back my thoughts, my passions, my loves. I don’t know if I am promised tomorrow so I just go with it.
I encourage you to take time this weekend to think about what you have been missing out on. Maybe you are like the younger me all caught up in saving stuff for just the right moment. Stop living in the mindset of, “When this happens I will …” and promise yourself you will start living with the mind set of, “Today I will enjoy it all. I will say yes. I won’t live with regret. Today I will let myself take life in without any, ‘If onlys’ or ‘Maybe laters.’”
“Do what you need to do and enjoy life as it
happens.”
- John Scalzi
Leslie Ackman is a former writer of The Forum and currently a local business owner.