View from the Front Porch: Small town life is perfect for me

“Well, I was born in a small town. And I can breathe in a small town.” — John Mellencamp
I used to dream of living in one of those loft style apartments, high above New York City. I wanted to act on Broadway or announce the news on ABC or NBC, whatever network would have me. I aspired to live my life fully engaged in my career, rising to stardom amongst the hustle and bustle of millions of people.
Born and raised in the small town of Fort Madison, Iowa, I had no desire to live my entire life that way. The big Friday night event was cruising our five-block strip, Michael Jackson or Def Leppard blaring from our cars, playing Galaga at our local arcade and passing through the Hardees drive-thru for a big cookie and Coke.
I knew there was more to life than that.
I wanted there to be more to life than that.
So silly me, in my youth, I thought bright lights, big city would give me that sense of living. You know what I mean. That butterfly feeling you get when you think anything is possible … because it is and you honestly think when you are a kid that the only place you can achieve that feeling and live out your dreams is in a city. At least that is what I thought.
I just knew I was meant for the city, the excitement, the Broadway shows. Living in a high rise! Shopping at the corner market. I wanted it all. I wanted taxi rides and noise and excitement and people from all over the world.
I wanted the movie “Fame” and “A Chorus Line” to be my life. I wanted casting calls and dancing in the street. I wanted to live anywhere but a small town. I was too big for a small town. I needed the rush and the frenzy of city life.
I went to college at Northwest Missouri State University. Not because I necessarily wanted to, but because my dad grew up here and both of my parents thought it would be a safe and wise choice.
I never liked safe choices back then. At 18 the last thing I wanted was a safe choice but if I wanted to go to school the only way my parents would pay for it was if I went to Maryville. So I did.
All I kept thinking about that first year or two was how much I wanted to get out of this small town. I was meant for so much more I told myself. My youth blinded me to the fact I could live that so much more life if I just embraced where I was. But you know how it is when you are young. You know everything. You can be so stubborn. You can live your life in the future without enjoying your life in the present.
My senior year of college I made a decision … I was moving to Orlando, Florida. True, it wasn’t as big or as bright as New York City but it was a city and Disney World was there and it was warmer than Missouri and New York. So one day I just randomly applied for a deejay position at a large radio station WDBO. It was the No. 1 station in Orlando at that time on the FM side. I applied for a job opening on their AM side. It was a gamble and I probably would never get it, but I wanted to try.
I actually flew to Orlando in January of my senior year and had an interview at their station. Wow! This place was so big and so cool. They actually had cars on site that they would give away as promotions. My small-town self was scared to death, but I was determined to nail this interview, get this job and get the heck out of the Midwest.
I accomplished two out of the three things. I nailed the interview and I got the job.
I was shocked. I also still had a semester left to graduate.
However, my dad was sick. He had leukemia and we didn’t know how much time he had left.
I couldn’t go. I didn’t go.
After I graduated that summer, my boss Steve Mickelson offered me a full time position at KNIM. I had been working there already, doing everything from writing news to announcing on the weekends. True, it wasn’t Orlando, but I gleefully took the position and began my adult life still in Maryville.
As the years went by, my dad went into remission with his cancer; my job was going along great; and I met this guy, Dave. He owned Domino’s Pizza and would stop by KNIM every week to record his radio ads. I made certain it was always me who recorded him. We would talk and laugh and talk and laugh some more. I fell for him pretty hard in the spring of 1990. We ended up dating, got married, had two kids and settled into small town living.
True, I wasn’t living the bright lights big city lifestyle but the longer I stayed here, the more in love I fell with this small town.
There’s a song by Rascal Flatts called “Mayberry.” These lyrics speak to my heart and remind me why I am so thankful to be right here.
“I miss Mayberry, sitting on the front porch drinking ice cold Cherry Coke. Where people pass by and you call them by their first name.”
One my favorite parts about living here is the fact I do know my neighbors and they know me. When we see each other at a store or restaurant we stop and visit, catch up with one another. When someone in our town needs help with medical expenses or some other kind of need, our community is quick to arrange a benefit to help them.
No town is perfect. But I will tell you there is no place I would rather be at this time in my life.
Recently I spent a weekend in Chicago with my friend who was visiting from Hamburg, Germany. We met our senior year in high school and became fast friends. Throughout the years we have seen each several times, even meeting one another’s family. Time spent with Mirjam is always very special.
In February she called me, letting me know she would be in the states. She not only wanted to come to Maryville but she invited me to drive with her to Chicago and spend a weekend seeing the city, eating food and living something we had dreamed about for nearly 40 years.
Of course I jumped at the chance but was hesitant, too. Chicago is a big city full of crime, cars, pollution and so many people.
We stayed at an apartment in Irving Park, still in the city, but instead of skyscrapers there were apartment buildings, houses and neighborhood businesses. To be honest, I haven’t traveled in cities as big as Chicago much and I was completely overwhelmed. Mirjam grew up in Hamburg, a city about as big, so she was confident catching the train, driving and dealing with so many strangers.
What I noticed the most was all the trash. My goodness, it was awful. I have never seen so much. It was caked on the streets, the sidewalks, in doorways. The noise was constant with traffic, horns blaring, sirens, day and night. I longed for my quiet backyard where all I hear are birds, the occasional child playing and sometimes a car driving by.
We did meet some nice people. The lady at Marshall’s, the bartender at Guidanos, the sweet family that owned our favorite restaurant that was within walking distance of our place. But when you are in a city like that it can seem so lonely. Like that song by The Doors “People are Strange.” “People are strange when you’re a stranger, faces look ugly when you’re alone.”
But, we did have a wonderful weekend. We took an architecture boat ride tour. We enjoyed drinks on top of the Hancock Building. We ate at Guidano’s pizza, drank green beer and spent an afternoon at the Museum of Art.
When I arrived home a few days after being in the Windy City I rejoiced! I missed my small town. I missed my home, my family. I missed feeling safe. I missed people knowing me. I missed fresh air and green grass and flowers. I missed clean streets.
True, I never lived once in a big city like I dreamed about. I never danced on Broadway or announced the news on a big TV station. I never lived the “Fame” or “A Chorus Line” life but rather the “Andy Griffith Show.”
And I am OK with that. I am more than OK with that.
“Got nothing against a big town. Still hayseed enough to say look who’s in the big town. But my bed is in a small town Oh, and that’s good enough for me.” — John Mellencamp
Leslie Ackman is a former writer of The Forum and currently a local business owner.