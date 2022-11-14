View from the Front Porch: Overcoming the difficulties

“It’s not as scary as it looks.”
—Yubin Zhang
My heart was racing. My stomach was churning. A lump was forming in my throat. What made me think I could do this?
Ever since I was a teenager I have had the notion that I could do anything I set my sights on. Being a goal driven person has given me lots of adventures including going to nationals in speech, being published in several national magazines, running a marathon in Alaska and finishing a triathlon in Colorado. None of these bucket list items would have been possible without planning as well as preparing myself for any obstacles I may face. With most of my big goals I have been able to identify the difficulties and make plans to overcome them. This time around, however, the bump in the road was almost too much.
My fear was paralyzing … could I do this? Should I do this?
Last January my son Jackson and I knew we wanted to travel together somewhere. Spending one on one time with each of my adult children doing what they love is so important to me. It’s a way to get to know them better. Jackson is a 16 hour drive away and always so busy with work that we usually only get to see him once or twice a year. The thought of hanging out with my son for a week was very exciting. But where should we go? What should we do?
My son found hiking while living out in California. For the past three years he has hiked through caves in Puerto Rico, waterfalls in Hawaii, mountains in Brazil as well as dozens of places here in the United States. His resume is quite impressive! So obviously when we were thinking about our trip I knew I wanted to go hiking somewhere with my son.
At first we thought about going somewhere exotic like New Zealand. Then I suggested the Grand Canyon. Even though I am incredibly scared of heights I thought we could just hike around the rim … no going up or down. But the more I thought about it, the more a long ago bucket list item made its way to the forefront of my mind. … The Appalachian Trail. I became obsessed with the trail back in my marathon days. I thought surely if I could run 26.2 miles continuously I could hike the trail or at least parts of it for a few weeks or months. Eventually I gave up on the idea though. My kids were little, my husband was too busy to take over my responsibilities and who would go with me?
Last May I texted my son, sharing with him my idea of the Trail. He loved the idea. While he had hiked in so many cool places, he had never been out East. This would be a new experience for both of us! And to top it off, one of his hiking buddies had hiked the entire Appalachian Trail! It was all set! We would leave Oct. and be gone about 10 days. We were both very excited to do something entirely new.
Our first stop on the Trail was going to be the Northern most Terminus of the Appalachian Trail. It’s where most people that hike the entire thing usually end up. We were headed for Millinocket, Maine, home of one of the highest peaks in the Northeast, Katahdin Mountain in Baxter State Park. Before we made it to Millinocket we spent the night and part of a day exploring Niagra Falls, New York. If you have never been, you should definitely put it on your list of places to see. Our hotel was within walking distance of the Niagara Falls State park. With the beauty of the Falls, the Autumn leaves and just being with my son…this ended up being one of the highlights of our trip! Our favorite adventure at the Falls was Cave of the Winds. We were taken 17 stories down to the base of the American Falls. It’s not as massive as the main waterfall and on the American side … hence the name. Anyway, it’s a free tour and one worth taking!! You walk so close to the Falls you feel the enormous force of the water coming over the falls. The wind created by the falls was astounding. Be prepared to get soaking wet! They give you a rain poncho but seriously…it does nothing…lol.
After a delicious lunch at a local pub we left for Maine. We still had a long way to go. I had been to Maine several times but Jackson had not. At one point he looked at me and said… “Mom, how much longer? I had no idea Maine was like a million miles away from Missouri.”
It’s true. If you haven’t been to Maine and plan on going, give yourself several days. Portland is over 24 hours away and Millinocket is 30 hours. Traffic is crazy out East as well. Most of the interstates in between the cities are three and four lanes. Everyone drives very fast, too.
By nightfall we had made it to Portland and were extremely ready for bed. That’s another thing … wow! Hotel rooms out East are crazy expensive. Jackson and I were shocked at what we had to pay almost everywhere we went.
After a good night’s sleep the day had finally come. We were going on our first hike! Baxter State park was still four hours away, so we got up early and headed out. The sun was out, not a cloud in the sky.
Earlier we had heard there may be rain, but so far so good. I was feeling good physically and mentally. I had an idea in my head of what the hike would entail and I was certain I was gonna be successful! There was one thing though…the night before Jackson was Facetiming his girlfriend who is an avid hiker, too. I overheard her tell him she was concerned for the hike he had chosen us to go on.
“Jackson, I am 20 years younger than your Mom and in excellent shape and I would have a hard time with the hike you have picked.”
Hearing that made me nervous but I trusted Jackson and knew he would take care of me. Surely, he wouldn’t take his Mom on anything dangerous or too hard. I mean I had told him I wanted a challenge but still.
We made it to Baxter State park by late morning. Oh man was it gorgeous! So many fall colors. I couldn’t wait to put my hiking boots on and get going. The Trail was just as I had suspected. Well marked with board planks every now and then. Wow, I told Jackson. This is gonna be okay! I am going to do this. Give me 10 miles. I can take it.
I was seriously so happy and full of life. All I kept thinking was I could do this all day.
But then, the terrain began changing. The board planks went away along with the well marked trail. The path was becoming steeper and steeper, too. With the change in altitude it was definitely starting to kick my booty.
Then, without warning instead of a grassy, rock path, there were nothing but huge boulders. I watched as Jackson scrambled over them with ease. I stopped, not quite sure where to begin. At the beginning of our hike, he had given me walking sticks, telling me I was going to need these for sure. Up until the boulders I was laughing, thinking how much I must be impressing my son by walking so fast, no need for the sticks. But here I was standing in front of these boulders with zero idea how to cross them. Jackson was far ahead, looking back at me.
“You okay, Mom?” he asked. I replied in an irritated voice, “Yes, son. I can figure this out. Let me do that.”
Taking one of the sticks I raised it high then placed it on the first boulder. I used the stick to push myself up onto the big rock. There was no way I was gonna let Jackson know I couldn’t do this. I was on top that first rock with at least five or more to go. Carefully placing the sticks on the rocks I made my way across then jumped off the last one, back on the ground.
I had done it! Looking up ahead I soon realized that the entire trail was covered in these big, ginormous boulders. I put my head down and kept going. About 15 minutes passed and I looked up again. This time, there was a very long and very steep hill. No path. Just boulders. If I were to fall I would most likely break a leg, an arm….maybe more. This is where I lost it. My son was already at the top of the hill. Facing the hill I took a deep breath, putting one stick in front of the other, climbing higher and higher. Jackson was cheering me on.. I could barely catch my breath.
Panic was setting in. This hike wasn’t even half way through and it was only going to get harder. What had I gotten myself into? What was my son thinking bringing me out here to take on something so out of my comfort zone? And to top it off it began to rain. Rain and boulders make for a very slippery hike. I can’t do this I told myself.
“Son, what were thinking bringing me out here? This is nothing like I thought it would be.”
“Mom, I have faith in you. I want you to stretch yourself. You can do this.”
After I made it up that first boulder hill I decided it was best to keep my head down. Keeping my head down, helped me focus on the next step.I talked a lot to God while I was walking. He kept reminding me of all the hard stuff I had been through in my life and how I had gotten through it all. Never by knowing what was up ahead, but rather by moving forward, in faith, one step at a time.
Jackson had told me our destination was the top of a small mountain. It wasn’t Katahdin, that would have been ridiculous for me being such a novice and even hard for a seasoned hiker/climber like Jackson. But a mountain nonetheless. As I went up steep hill after steep hill, the boulders getting bolder, I began to realize there really wasn’t any way I was gonna make it to the top. I stopped, looked at my son and told him to go on. He was insistent if we both didn’t summit, neither one of us would.
I prayed. I was so scared. So tired. So afraid of disappointing my son. But I kept going.
Along the trail we ran into the occasional hiker. One man had made the summit but warned us of how steep it was and all boulders. I told him this was my first hike like this. He couldn’t believe I had made it this far.
In the end, we didn’t reach the summit. There came a point on the trail that scared the daylights out of me. It was steeper than anything we had gone up that day. Jackson was ready to go but I just couldn’t. At this part of our journey I felt like it was going to be more dangerous for me and if I fell it could be very bad. While I could tell he was so disappointed, he agreed and we began to head back down. Let’s just say that going down is even scarier than going up. The hike took us nearly five hours. I was exhausted when we got back to the car but I was proud of myself, too. I had faced my fear of heights head on. I kept going anyway. I didn’t give up until I knew it was going to be too dangerous to go on.
We celebrated that night at a local bar and restaurant on the water. It was glorious! Steak, craft beer, a great atmosphere, wonderful company and the satisfaction of knowing I truly did my best. I invite you to join me in December for more of my Appalachian Trail Adventures!!
Until next time, Leslie.
Leslie Ackman is a former writer of The Forum and currently a local business owner.