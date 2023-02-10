View from the Front Porch: Our lives are journeys

“Life is a journey, and the road we travel has twists and turns which sometimes lead us to unexpected places and unexpected people. But in turn it always leads us to our destination.”
— Igwe Daniel Kelechi
I knew it was our last night with our son Jackson until April and my mama heart was a bit heavy. We had had such a wonderful week in Utah with him. But he had to get back to work and we had to get back to Maryville. We had a 16-hour road trip ahead of us and I was not looking forward to it.
We said our goodbyes, headed back to our place and packed everything up. Our plan was to leave early in the morning so we could get back to the Ville by 9 or 10 that evening. Little did we know we wouldn’t be back in our warm, cozy beds for five more days …
As we made our way toward Park City, Utah, the roads began to really ice up and the snow was coming down harder than I liked. Dave reassured me everything was fine, so I took out my notebook and began making a list of all the stuff I needed to do when we got home. Traveling makes me very anxious already, so the added snow and ice wasn’t doing anything to calm my nerves. I learned a long time ago to just put my head down and don’t look up!
“Hey, hon, we made it to Wyoming!” Dave said joyfully.
“Good,” I exclaimed, “maybe the weather will lighten up and we can get home early!”
I relaxed just a bit, turned up the 80s song playing on the radio and looked ahead. The sun was out, the roads were clear and I was actually feeling pretty calm.
Until …
“Babe, why is that sign flashing?” I asked.
“Weeellll, it says the road is closed up ahead. But that can’t be. They seem clear to me,” he replied.
Now if you know my husband, then you know he keeps going. No matter what the situation, you just “go.”
I knew this and started getting a bit worried. I reminded him that when the light is flashing we are forced to stop. I no sooner spoke those words when I saw the state trooper up ahead. Dave looked at me with irritated eyes, stopped our car and rolled the window down. It wasn’t good. The state trooper informed us the interstate was closed for the day.
“Road conditions up ahead are just too bad. We’ve had to shut down the interstate clear to Rawlins.” the trooper said.
Ugh. I felt such a pit in my stomach. I truly just wanted to get home.
As we turned around and headed back the way we came, we exited at Evanston, Wyoming. At this point it was hard to believe the interstate was that bad. Here it was sunny, not snowing, little wind and the roads were good.
Dave insisted we wouldn’t be there long so instead of getting a motel we stopped at the local coffee shop “The Yellow Cup.”
At this point on our journey we are only a few hours from Jackson and it wasn’t even noon yet. In our minds we couldn’t imagine not getting home that night.
The coffee shop was warm and inviting. As we ordered, we told the man waiting on us how we had never been to Evanston and were only there because of the road closure. He smiled, nodded and said “Welcome to Evanston. You will probably be here all night.”
We chuckled, looked outside and replied, “But the weather is not even that bad. How could they not open the roads back up?”
After a delicious homemade brunch of biscuits and gravy, the man came over to our table.
“Seriously though, we have a big snowstorm coming across the state,” he said, “You will be here all night. My father-in-law owns a local motel. Give him this card and he will give you a nice discount.”
We thanked him, left and decided we might as well walk around the town. It was very cute and had lots of stores. The more we talked with the local business owners, the more we came to realize … we were staying in Evanston. The storm was coming in. We could feel it.
Putting the motel in our GPS, Dave and I looked at each other. He wasn’t convinced we needed to stay while I was certain after hearing the locals tell us about the incoming storm. As we made our way to the motel we began seeing semi trucks everywhere. There were hundreds. Some were parked along the road, some were in parking lots, some were on the interstate ramps. It was a crazy sight to see!
The man at the motel gave us a huge discount for having breakfast at his son-in-law’s place. He told Dave that even though it was just 2 o’clock in the afternoon, the interstate wouldn’t open until morning.
Dave was still holding out though, sure the weather would break and we could get on the road again. Someone told us about this app the state had for road conditions. I had no idea how much I would come to love and hate that app in the coming days.
We ended up napping. It was weird being stuck there. But, we told ourselves just one night and we will be home. So instead of sulking around our room, we googled a local brewery and ventured out for a night on the town.
The next morning we woke up to snow. Lots of snow. It was still snowing.
“Dave, it’s snowing. I don’t think we’re gonna get to leave today.”
Getting out of bed, he looked at me, smiled mischievously and replied … “OH, yes we are.”
Dave would live to eat his words and we wouldn’t make it home for four more days …
Stay tuned for the rest of the story in March!
Leslie Ackman is a former writer of The Forum and currently a local business owner.