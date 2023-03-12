View From the Front Porch: No place like home

So there we were, after spending a wonderful week with our son in Utah, Dave and I hadn’t even made it an hour into Wyoming and the interstate was shut down due to bad roads.
After spending the night in Evanston we woke up early, eager to get home. The night before someone had told us about this app called Wyoming 511 that lets you know how road conditions are, closings, etc. Looking at the app, my heart sunk.
“Dave, we aren’t going anywhere.”
“Oh, yes we are,” he said with an ornery grin.
As we made our way to Interstate 80 we were overwhelmed by all the tractor-trailers. When they shut an interstate down the semis have nowhere to go. There were literally hundreds of trucks throughout Evanston. Some were parked in the middle of the roads, some in parking lots, some on the off and on ramps.
As we made our way to the interstate, all of those trucks were also trying to get on the main road. The sun was bright and the roads seemed OK; a bit slushy, but nothing we hadn’t driven in before. I turned on the radio, took out my notebook and began to relax a bit. We were gonna be home in about 14 hours.
Rock Springs, Wyoming was just ahead. We needed gas, so we stopped, grabbed a drink and got back on the road. Within 30 minutes what was a sunny day with a bit of slush turned into dark clouds and blowing snow. Completely surrounded by semis we came to a standstill.
There we were, dozens of semis and us all stuck on the interstate … for hours. We couldn’t turn around. We couldn’t move. The sky got darker, the wind more intense and the knot in my stomach overwhelmed me.
All I kept thinking about was how just 30 minutes behind us was a town with motels and we could be there, safe.
It took us six hours to drive 70 miles. I kept checking the 511 app every 10 minutes or so. We realized the chances of us getting home that night were slim to none, but where were we going to stay? There is nothing for miles, I mean nothing.
It was dark and the stress of driving in blowing snow and extremely dangerous road conditions was wearing on us. There were semis scattered in the ditches and highway patrol everywhere. The interstate was shut down at Rawlins, the 511 app told us … so that was our goal, get to Rawlins.
I am convinced that every town’s economy along that stretch of road is driven by the weather. I mean when they shut down the interstate and you can no longer drive safely where else are you going to go? We found a motel and got one of the last rooms at a hefty $170. What are you going to do?
Dave and I hadn’t eaten all day so after getting settled into our home for the night we checked out the Pizza Hut nearby. The waitress at the restaurant told us just east of Rawlins there had been a massive 50-car pile-up with several deaths reported. We were so thankful we had not been involved in that.
The next morning we headed down to the lobby for our free breakfast. A local highway patrolman was there, updating everyone on travel conditions for the day. It didn’t look good. The pile-up was going to take days to clear with the blizzard conditions. Everyone groaned. Dave and I just sat there, looking at each other, sipping our coffee, trying to figure out a way to get home.
An older couple sat down on the couch across from us, smiled and told us they had been there for two days already.
“You aren’t leaving here today,” the man said.
“Heck, you probably aren’t leaving here tomorrow either,” the woman replied with a smile. “You might as well make the best of it.”
We sat in the lobby with that couple for four hours. They were from Rapid City, South Dakota, and had just been in Utah like us. Throughout the morning the lobby buzzed with activity. Everyone was sharing their story. One woman had been there nearly a week already.
As day two of being stuck in Wyoming turned into day three, we got to know more and more people in our hotel. There was a couple from Denver with four kids, including a toddler. That little boy brought so much joy to everyone! Another traveler we met had totaled his semi a day before we had gotten there. He felt lucky to be alive. A couple from Springfield, Missouri, felt like neighbors to Dave and I. They had been in a wreck as well and stuck at the hotel for days.
On our fourth night we made a decision. Dave and I were getting up at 1 a.m. and try our best to get to the Nebraska border before the next snowfall. It became clear very quickly that maybe we had made a mistake. Not only were the roads slippery but the wind was roaring. We drove some miles in a complete whiteout.
Looking back I am grateful for our time in Wyoming. We met some truly awesome people and saw what the world is supposed to look like. There was nothing but kindness for each other. No one talked about politics or any hot button issues. We listened to one another. We laughed and smiled and talked about our families. We were in a bubble. We all had a common ground. We wanted to get home but couldn’t so we made the best of it. It’s true, Dave and I will probably not ever drive across Wyoming in January again but boy do we have a story to tell.
Leslie Ackman is a former writer of The Forum and currently a local business owner.