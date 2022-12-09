View from the Front Porch: My favorite Christmas movies

“It’s Turbo Time!” - Howard Langston
The holidays are here and I couldn’t be more merry! I LOVE Christmas. I LOVE Christmas music. I LOVE Christmas shopping. I LOVE Christmas MOVIES! So just for fun I am sharing my top five Christmas movies with you this month along with a few extras.
No. 5: Christmas with the Kranks
Christmas officially begins for me the day after Halloween. I usually pop this movie in the DVD player, grab a bowl of popcorn and enjoy. Not only do I think this movie has one of the funniest scenes ever (Hickory Honey Ham anyone?), but Nora Krank, played by Jamie Lee Curtis, is like me watching me. Like for real! You can ask my kids. The first time we watched this film was at The Hangar in Maryville. I remember my son leaning over, whispering in my ear and saying…
“Mom, you ARE Nora Krank!” I mean everything from the way she claps when she is excited about something to her dramatic way of doing everything, Leslie Ackman IS Nora Krank.
This movie has everything you want in a feel-good holiday movie. Lots of warm, sappy moments, slapstick comedy and the old man who seems to know a bit too much about everyone that is actually Santa Claus. I give “Christmas with the Kranks” a BIG thumbs up.
No. 4: Jingle All the Way
There is one reason and one reason only I put this movie so high on my Christmas Movie Must See List … it is my son’s favorite. We watch it every single year without fail. It’s silly and goofy and we all love it! It came out in 1996 and stars Arnold Schwarzenegger as Howard Langston, an executive that puts way too many hours into his job rather than his family. The fun begins when he realizes the toy his son Jamie wants, Turbo Man, just happens to be the hottest toy of the season. The movie centers around Howard shopping the day before Christmas in hopes of finding a Turbo Man doll.
While the movie is very predictable and full of not-at-all-possible scenarios, “Jingle All the Way” is an Ackman family tradition that fills us with fun holiday memories.
No. 3: How the Grinch Stole Christmas with Jim Carrey
Jim Carrey as the Grinch is genius. From his facial expressions and crazy voices to the colorful set of Whoville, director Ron Howard got everything right about this classic Dr. Seuss tale.
The movie debuted in 2000 to mixed reviews. Some critics thought it was too dark and deviated away from the original story. It seems the public disagreed as the film stayed at No. 1 for four weeks and brought in $345 million.
I love this version of the Grinch. It reminds me to be kinder and as the Grinch learns in the film … Christmas isn’t something that comes from a store, but rather Christmas is a feeling. It’s about loving our fellow humans and giving what’s in our hearts.
Now as much as I enjoy this version of the Grinch, the original 1966 cartoon adaptation starring Boris Karloff as the infamous Green Grinch still remains one of my most beloved childhood Christmas traditions. Every year I would eagerly await the day this classic would air on CBS. At a short 30 minutes with commercials, I would lie in front of our television, head propped up with my hands, eyes glued to the TV and take it all in. The ending was always my favorite, watching as the Grinch’s heart grew three sizes and his frown turned into a smile. That scene always warmed my heart, filling me with the Christmas spirit.
No. 2: Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer
This stop motion film debuted two years before I was born on NBC and has aired every year since, making it the longest-running television special in history. It just doesn’t seem like the holiday season without watching Rudolph … from the Burl Ives classic Christmas tunes to Bumble the Abominable Snow Monster, this cute children’s show is a staple in our home.
Before I get to my No. 1 movie pick I want to share a few other movies I typically tune into during Christmas time.
“When Harry Met Sally” from 1989 is at the top of my all-time favorites list of movies. I must have seen it at least a dozen or more times. It never gets old.
“Less Than Zero” from 1987, while not a feel-good movie at all, this gritty film delves into the ’80s rich kids drug scene set during the holidays. It stars Robert Downey Jr. and Andrew Ridgely.
“You’ve Got Mail” from 1998 is just one of those feel-good, romance movies. It’s funny and cute and stars Meg Ryan and Tom Hanks. Need I say more?
And now my most BELOVED holiday classic of all time is …
No. 1: It’s a Wonderful Life
As silly as it sounds, Frank Capra’s classic debuted in the summer of 1943 and bombed miserably. I have never understood the summer release, since the film revolves around Christmas. Anyway, critics and audiences just didn’t get the movie. It wasn’t until the copyright lapsed and the film fell into public domain that it became the classic it is today.
“It’s a Wonderful Life” centers around the life of George Bailey, a man who never gets out of his hometown of Bedford Falls, even though he spends most of his life trying to leave. One thing leads to another until George is put in such a bad way, he wishes he had never been born. Along comes his guardian angel, Clarence, and that’s when the magic happens. George gets to see what most of us would benefit from … how he and his life had made a difference in so many others’.
I watch this film every year … no matter what. Usually Dave and I make some festive snacks and get all cozy to watch together.
This film is always just the reminder we need to tell us how truly blessed we are.
“Strange, isn’t it? Each man’s life touches so many other lives. When he isn’t around he leaves an awful hole, doesn’t he,” asks Clarence.
I have enjoyed sharing my classic movies with you. I would love to know what yours are! You can email me at sacredfeatherlove@hotmail.com.
From my family to yours … Have a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year!!
Leslie
Leslie Ackman is a former writer of The Forum and currently a local business owner.