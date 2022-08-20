View from the Front Porch: Life is a series of seasons

“Wherever you may go; Life is a beautiful thing. Life is like a passing season. It comes and goes. Whatever may come, it’s better to enjoy the changing seasons.” ― Diana Rose Morcilla.
Life is different now. I am nearly 56 years old, my kids are adults and I’m a grandma.
Nearly 20 years ago I was a busy mom to two kids under the age of 8, lived in a big Victorian home and thought I had my life all together.
But just like the quote above says … life is a series of seasons. Some are good. Some are bad, and some help us grow wings to become the very best versions of ourselves.
The one thing I know for sure is I love to write. I love telling stories. I love the way writing allows me to look at my life in fresh, new ways. Writing gives me a view into other people’s lives as well. One of my favorite activities is observing the interactions of others. I have learned some of the most valuable lessons this way.
It’s the act of writing down what I see that gives me a different view of the world. Writing is not an easy task. As much as I love it, writing is arduous.
There’s a quote that sums it up best …
“This is how you do it: you sit down at the keyboard and you put one word after another until its done. It’s that easy, and that hard.” — Neil Gaiman
Writing all these years has allowed me to focus on what’s in my heart.
While it’s not always easy getting it out, it’s always worth it.
Nearly 20 years ago I wrote my last column for this newspaper. It was hard giving it up, but my kids were young and I needed a break. However, that didn’t last long. Soon I found the world of blogging and kept on writing for over nine years. My blog turned into a community, which led me to write classes, Facebook posts and eventually more blogging. I have filled over a dozen journals with words, images and stories since we last met. I have even outlined a book and hired a writing coach to help me with my writing journey.
Writing is just a part of me. Words and ideas have to have a way to come out. It’s like all these stories fill my heart and I have to get them written down.
My sweet mama cut out every column I ever wrote back in the day, putting them in a scrapbook for safe keeping. For nearly two decades they have been tucked away on the top shelf of my closet. Every now and then I would pull them out, read over a few and instantly be taken back to my life, my thoughts, my views all those years ago.
“Some days I wish I could go back in life. Not to change anything, but to feel a few things twice.” — Anonymous
That’s what writing does for me; it helps me feel things again. Like the time my family and I took a gold panning trip to South Dakota. I wrote a three-part series on that trip. If I had not written it all down, I would have forgotten so many details.
Then there was the column about my birthday. How I complained for days I was turning 32. And how my best friend Jill reminded me that growing old was a gift not to be taken lightly but rather be grateful you were given another year. My sweet friend died less than a year later of cancer leaving two young children.
Twenty years ago I met most days full steam ahead. I was a stay at home mom with two VERY active kids. Our days were spent at the swimming pool, crafting, laying in our local parks, cleaning up the endless messes, playing games, cooking dinner, etc. I was living the fullest life possible and loving every minute of it. Being a stay at home mom was a gift.
Life is a series of seasons, lessons, hardships, joys, sorrow and gifts.
What I have learned is to embrace them all.
If my younger self would have known the hard times coming, I know she would have been scared. She wouldn’t have thought she was capable of overcoming them. She would have done everything in her power to go around them. To avoid them at all costs. But just like the quote by Robert Frost says, “The only way around is through.”
It’s by going through the hard things we become the strong people we are today. It’s the going through that grows our wings.
Here I am. Twenty years later. Every now and then I check the mirror to see if my wings are there. They are. I have earned them. I have learned to rely on a power greater than me. I have learned the true meaning of gratitude. There were so many times in the past 20 years I wanted to give up.
I didn’t.
I haven’t.
I have learned you really can do without. I have learned my family is what is truly important. I have learned that stuff is just stuff; that your home doesn’t need to be fancy or big or new. Home is where your heart is, your family, the people you love.
Joy is simple. It should never be tied to things or whether or not you can afford the big trip, the new car or house.
Learn to love the little things.
Learn to find the good in every situation.
Learn to be content with a cool autumn morning, cup of coffee and hearing the Marching Spoofhounds band practice.
Learn to enjoy the view.
Thanks so much to Ken for reaching out to me a few weeks ago. He asked me if I would like to start my column again. I was over the moon excited! I shared with him I had been wanting to ask him if I could come back. What a gift it has all worked out.
I hope you join me every month for a story, an idea, some encouraging words to help you on your journey.
I would love to connect with you. Feel free to email me at wordsofmeproject@gmail.com with your questions or comments.
Until next time,
Leslie