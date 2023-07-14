View from the Front Porch: It’s not the years, honey, it’s the mileage

This past week Dave and I went and saw the latest franchise in the Indiana Jones series,”The Dial of Destiny.” To say I had fun is an understatement. I loved it! It was just like I remembered the first one … full of thrills, humor and action. Honestly it took me back to watching the first Indiana Jones movie “Raiders of the Lost Ark.”
“Bette Davis Eyes,” “Endless Love” and “Stars on 45” topped the Billboard Chart while the movies “Stripes,” “9 to 5” and “Raiders” were some of the biggest from that year.
I was 15. My favorite hobbies were laying out by our pool, cruising the strip with friends and doodling the name Donny Beger all over my notebooks. I was young without any life experience. All I knew was the small town I grew up in. There was a whole big world waiting for me.
Fast forward to this week. As I sat in the theater waiting for the movie to begin I kept thinking about the first time I was introduced to Indiana Jones. My dad absolutely loved films like this. He was a very frugal man, but when a movie like “Raiders,” “Star Wars” or “Jaws” came out we were the first ones there.
“The Dial of Destiny” begins with a much younger Jones … almost the same age as he was in the first film. But as the movie progresses the 80-year-old Indy appears which, for me, was shocking. There I was enjoying my youth watching a hero from years before suddenly age in a second. And I realized, seeing him with wrinkles, I had aged, too. I was no longer the 25-year-old girl with a spring in her step, ready to take on the whole world. No. I was a nearly 57-year-old woman who knew a little more than she wanted to about real life, had grown up children and had more gray hair than she cared to admit.
I was an old person — as my 15-year-old self would say — with responsibilities and worries. Instead of going home from the movies to my childhood bedroom, boombox and Shaun Cassidy posters on my wall, I would be headed to my home with a mortgage, a load of laundry to do and a kitchen to clean. Oh the joys of adulthood.
I have been lucky in many ways when it comes to my age. For as long as I can remember people always thought I was much younger than I was. It used to make me SO mad. My mom would tell me to enjoy it while I could, which, being a 20--something-year-old being mistaken for a 16-year-old was a hard pill to swallow. I hated being carded everywhere I went. I hated people thinking I was still in high school when in fact I had my college degree.
Even now, in my late 50s, there are a few strangers who are surprised when I tell them my age. It does make me feel good but I still know how old I am and that can make me feel really bad. Fifty six, how did I get this old? Where has my life gone? Am I where I thought I would be at this age? Should I have done more in my life by now?
These are questions I find myself asking.
I think what’s really strange is how some of my memories are still so vivid and they happened 20 years ago. There are times I will drive by the middle school and have a flash of a specific moment picking up my children and taking them to Sonic. It will feel like yesterday! Like I will remember everything and think …Where did it all go? How come it went so fast?
While these kinds of thoughts can get me down, most days I am full of joy. I am so grateful to be here in this beautiful having lived the life I have.
This October I turn 57. I am working hard on embracing my age rather than wishing I was younger. I had a huge epiphany during “The Dial of Destiny” when one of the actors came on screen. I hadn’t seen her in over 30 years so it was a bit shocking. She had aged a lot. But then, looking at her, I realized I was just like her. Rounder in spots, gray hair, laugh lines and crinkles around my eyes. Looking at her all I saw was her beauty and the life she led.
Bring on the wrinkles, the weird coarse hair, the laugh lines.
Life is good. It really is.
Leslie Ackman is a former writer of The Forum and currently a local business owner.