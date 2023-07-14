View from the Front Porch: It’s not the years, honey, it’s the mileage

This past week Dave and I went and saw the latest franchise in the Indiana Jones series,”The Dial of Destiny.” To say I had fun is an understatement. I loved it! It was just like I remembered the first one … full of thrills, humor and action. Honestly it took me back to watching the first Indiana Jones movie “Raiders of the Lost Ark.” 

“Bette Davis Eyes,” “Endless Love” and “Stars on 45” topped the Billboard Chart while the movies “Stripes,” “9 to 5” and “Raiders” were some of the biggest from that year. 

