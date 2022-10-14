View From the Front Porch: Hello, I am blessed

“How old would you be if you didn’t know how old you was?” – Satchel Paige (1906-1982)
As you read this I have just turned one year older.
One whole year.
OLDER.
I have never liked the word old. It conjures up images of wrinkles, canes, gray hair, old folks’ homes. Scary stuff. Stuff I want no part of. I mean don’t get me wrong … I LOVE old people. Old people are GOOD. But ME becoming an OLD person … I don’t think so.
“Hello, my name is Leslie Ackman and I am an OLD person.”
But as I write this my mind goes to a whole new set of friends I have made in the last year. People who make me laugh, listen to me when I need an ear, share their day with me, can be silly, serious and so much FUN!
I am talking about my bowling friends.
I am a member of the Senior Bowling League at Bearcat Lanes and each Thursday we get together to bowl three games. Let
me tell you … these guys can BOWL! I look like a kid trying to bumper bowl compared to these guys. WOW are they GOOD.
I have learned so much being with this group of seniors each week. Don’t take life so seriously, stay active, be bold and wear what you want, don’t sweat the small stuff, be respectful, enjoy each day, stay close to family and the list goes on. They make getting older look good.
I remember the year I was about to turn 30. I was pregnant with my daughter Emma and feeling sorry for myself. I mean THIRTY! How OLD. I was seriously depressed by it. I talked about it for months, how awful it was going to be to be THIRTY.
“Hello my name is Leslie Ackman and I am no longer in my twenties.”
A decade later and I hit 40. FORTY.
“Hello my name is Leslie Ackman and I am not in my twenties or my thirties but I am now OLD AS DIRT. I am in my forties.”
A decade later and I was about to turn 50. My sweet husband gathered a few friends to surprise me. Turning 50 didn’t scare me. Instead it empowered me. I was getting wiser, braver, stronger. In fact I looked forward to my 50th birthday with gusto.
“Hello, my name is Leslie Ackman and I am now a wise, older woman, ready to take on the world.”
Yeah, that feeling lasted about four years until I was going to turn double nickels. Fifty-five didn’t sound so brave and strong and empowering. Fifty-five just sounded five years away from 60. And 60 … well we don’t even want to go there because SIXTY sounds terrifying. Like I will be a withered-up old woman knocking-on-death’s-door old.
“Hey, my name is Leslie Ackman and I am REALLY OLD.”
As I said, by the time you read this I will have turned another year older. I will have also just gotten back from a Bucket List trip with my son. A trip I have thought about many times in my life, never expecting to finally embark on it at the age of FIFTY-SIX. Yep I am now FIFTY-SIX.
Wait. FIFTY-SIX sounds really, really OLD. It’s just FOUR years away from SIXTY. And SIXTY doesn’t sound any better than it did when I turned 55.
“Hello, my name is Leslie Ackman and I am …”
WAIT.
HOLD ON.
My bowling friend Charlie gave me the best piece of advice just a few weeks ago. He is always smiling. His happy-go-lucky attitude is contagious and one I have appreciated more than once on gloomy days.
“Why not smile and be happy? I figure I am here and bowling … life is pretty good.”
It IS pretty good, my wise friend. My GET TO list is a long one.
I GET TO enjoy my daughter and granddaughter nearly every day.
I GET TO take walks with my Grand, play at the park and watch “Masha and the Bear” while we snuggle.
I GET TO spend time with my sweet husband of 30 years. I fall more in love with him every day.
I GET TO sit on the porch with my 84-year-old Mama and talk about the old days living on Avenue J.
I GET TO create art, write a column and watch my favorite show ever, “Frasier.”
I GET TO dream and set goals and look forward to the future.
I GET TO go on Bucket List trips with my son.
“Age is just a number but being young is an attitude.” – Unknown
Age IS just a number. My bowling friends have taught me that. Each one of them has an enthusiasm for life.
One of the biggest pieces of advice I have to offer is to LIVE IN GRATITUDE.
Live your whole day in it! Take a bath in it! I promise you that no matter what is going on in your life there is ALWAYS something to be grateful for.
Gratitude takes practice. It’s one I began over 22 years ago after watching an Oprah interview with author Sarah Ban Breathnach. Her book, “Simple Abundance” changed my life. She taught me to start keeping track of what I was grateful for. So I did. Each night I would write down three to five things I was thankful for. It has been a game changer for me.
So yes, I am now 56 years old. Just four years away from 60. While I honestly don’t know where the time has gone and I certainly don’t feel this old … I now GET TO say I am in my late fifties. And that’s okay.
“Hello, I am Leslie Ackman. I am BLESSED.”
Leslie Ackman is a former writer of The Forum and currently a local business owner.