View from the Front Porch: Friends over the years and miles

“How beautiful it is to find someone who asks for nothing but your company.” — Brigitte Nicole
It was late afternoon and I wanted to swim.
“Mom, will you take me down to the pool?” I begged.
It was 1976, The year our country turned 200 years old. The year of Rocky Balboa, Hotel California and bell bottom pants. It was also the year my family and I made a week long trip to St. Louis for a family vacation.
I was 9.
So there I was in the pool, tossing a penny to the bottom so I could dive in the water to retrieve it. My mom was sitting in one of those lounge chairs we would use to bake ourselves on in the summer sun. I noticed she had struck up a conversation with a man sitting a few chairs from her.
Also playing in the pool was another girl, about my age. We would look at each other and smile shyly at one another. Our parents on the other hand were busy chatting away, telling each other who knows what. It wasn’t long before my dad and her mom made their way to the pool and sat down joining in the ongoing conversation.
It turns out the girl in the pool was 8 and her name was Amy. Her mom and dad were Dick and Cathy. They were from West Bend, Wisconsin. As our parents kept talking Amy and I started talking, too. We played in the pool before our parents shared an idea with us. Let’s all go to dinner and the planetarium together!
Amy and I loved that idea!
The longer the night went on it was obvious our families were meant to meet. We all talked like old friends. Amy was an only child like me. Our moms had the same name and our dads drank the same beer! As the evening came to a close Amy and I bought each other a ring with two hearts. We promised each other we would never take them off.
Instead of a ring our parents exchanged an unopened Coke can and a Milwaukee’s Best Can.They wrote the date we met in black Sharpie on the tops. We took the beer can and Amy’s family took the Coke. We all vowed to exchange cans the next time we saw one another.
Many times in life, we meet people we just click with and we have every intention of meeting up again, but life happens, we get busy and that time never comes. That is what I thought would happen with us.
Amy and I became penpals. We wrote each other letters at least once a month sharing our favorite music, a boy we were in love with or what movie we were anxious to see. Our letters were full of Lisa Frank stickers and lots of love. We became soul sisters through those letters. And as the years passed and our worries became bigger, the feeling of our letters did, too. We were there for one another to lean on through the good and the bad times.
As it were, our families did get to exchange those cans. Many times in fact. Amy came to visit me in Fort Madison the summer of my freshman year in high school. Oh what a week we had! Some of my favorite life memories are from that week including watching the movie “Poltergeist” two nights in a row at the theater. The clown!!! We still laugh about that all these years later.
The next summer we met at the Wisconsin Dells. We also drove to West Bend to visit them. In college Amy asked me to be a bridesmaid in her wedding. I was honored. What a wedding to remember! President Ronald Reagan was going to be in West Bend the following week and he would be speaking at the same place her reception was. We actually had the Secret Service at her reception. It was wild! They came in while we were decorating and had to check everything we brought in. Such a unique memory of a wonderful evening.
I was married a few years later then life got busy. We were married with kids yet we still found the time to write to each other. True it wasn’t as frequent as before, but we were sisters and keeping in touch was important.
In the early 2000s, Amy and her three children drove down to spend a few days with us. It had been years since we had seen one another. It was nuts seeing each of us as a mom.
More years passed and we kept in touch through Facebook. Wow, even though it is wonderful being able to communicate with others so easily, I am grateful for our letters! They were beautiful! I have them all somewhere in a box. I need to find them, read them and reminisce.
Our 40th anniversary was approaching and Yma … oh I forgot to mention … Amy is not Amy to me. She is and always will be YMA. It’s pronounced YMAY. Don’t ask me why … I don’t remember. But it’s a thing and we do that thing.
Anyway, our 40th anniversary of meeting in that motel swimming pool was approaching and Yma had an amazing idea …meeting up in St. Louis again! Neither of us could remember the name of our motel and honestly it was one of those mom and pop ones so it was probably not even open anymore. The one thing we knew we had to do was visit the planetarium. So one day in June, Dave and I set out to meet Amy and her dad in St. Louis for a trip down memory lane. We had a blast! We laughed and talked about meeting the first time … our trips to see one another and of course the clown from “Poltergeist.” We even went up in the Arch, something I swore I would never ever do, as I am scared to death of heights. But I did it and I lived to tell about it!
I am grateful for Yma. She has taught me that blood doesn’t mean you are family. We share a special connection, one that started so long ago, by chance. I have thought what if our parents had never talked to each other? What if we hadn’t decided to go swimming at that time? I would have missed out on a unique, special friendship … one that I will cherish all the days of my life.
Until next time,
Leslie
Leslie Ackman is a former writer of The Forum and currently a local business owner.