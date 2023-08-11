View from the Front Porch: For the kid in all of us

I am a believer that God puts people in our life for a reason and just when we need them the most. Growing up I faced a few challenges … being known as the “fat” girl, having a dad who drank too much and being an only child.
I think being an only child just made the other two things even harder to navigate. I was by myself a lot. My mama was home with me most of the time and I had lots of neighborhood friends to hang out with but still, that wasn’t always enough to help me feel safe and secure. My grandparents weren’t nearby or any of my other relatives. Life could be lonely for little Leslie.
Two doors down from our house lived an older couple … Flat and Hazel Watson. Most of the neighborhood kids were scared of them. Hazel had beautiful flowers while Flat’s yard was pristine. Any time one of us kicked a ball in their yard or decided to take a shortcut to one another’s house by traipsing through their lawn … well let’s just say it didn’t go well. Usually one of them would come bursting through the back door, yelling threats at us. We were especially scared of Hazel. Her temper was not a force to be reckoned with!
I honestly don’t remember the first time my mom and I were invited to their house to play UNO. I just remember it was a Saturday night. I remember sitting in the olive green cushioned chair, watching as Flat took the red Folgers Coffee can out of the cupboard, carefully measured out four scoops and pushed the on button of the Mr. Coffee Maker. I remember how almost immediately the entire kitchen smelled of coffee.
I remember sitting at their table, anxiously awaiting what came next. Hazel brought out cookies. But not just any cookies. OREO cookies! Oh, what a treat. You see, we rarely had Oreo cookies at my house. They were expensive so we only bought the generic kind. Do you remember those? They were shaped like a flower and didn’t taste near as good as Oreos.
So there I was that first Friday night, coffee, Oreos and UNO. Flat and I would be on a team while mom and Hazel would pair up. We played UNO and Skip Bo for hours. We laughed and talked, drank our coffee, ate our Oreos and all seemed right with the world. I felt like I belonged. I felt loved. I felt safe. Flat and Hazel quickly became my third set of grandparents. I didn’t feel so alone in the world knowing they were right next door if I needed any thing.
Throughout my high school years, our weekend UNO/Skip Bo games were a regular Saturday night event. I couldn’t wait until I was sitting in one of those cushioned green chairs, sipping on coffee, Oreo in hand. Our Saturday nights with them, helped my mama, too. Flat and Hazel brought us both friendship and family that we needed.
My favorite memory with them happened on one random Saturday night. It must have been in January because it was so cold outside. I remember sitting, all warm and cozy in what had become my second home. As the evening went on, it began snowing. What started out as a few flakes, turned into an all out blizzard. We played cards until 2 a.m. that morning. Mom and I walked home in snow drifts up past our knees!
Flat and Hazel were there for me on my prom night. They took photos of my date and I in front of their fireplace. They were also there for me on my Graduation, the night before I left for college as well as being a part of the surprise when my parents gifted me a car for my college graduation.
The next year, I was working at KNIM and living in a little white house on Fillmore Street. I remember the exact moment when the phone rang. I could just feel like something wasn’t right. I picked up the phone and my Mom was on the other end. Hazel had passed away.
I sat in silence for about an hour, so many memories came to my mind. There was so much I wished I had told her before she died. I wanted her to know what she meant to me. I had never told her how, so many times, she and Flat and our card nights may have saved me. Those nights gave me something to look forward to. They gave me so much JOY. They were an example of what a relationship could be.
To this day I have a special place in my Heart for red Folgers cans and of course Oreo cookies. Every time I smell either, it takes me back to a much simpler time when all seemed right with the world and the only problem I had was what card to play next.
Leslie Ackman is a former writer of The Forum and currently a local business owner.