View from the Front Porch: Family is family

“Family is family.” – Linda Linney
When I lost my dad in June of 1996, my mom was just 57 years old. She had been through so much with dad’s leukemia, I couldn’t even imagine what it was like for her to lose her husband at such a young age.
But you know, I was just 28 when dad died. I was so young and so naive and so stubborn. There was no way my mom would ever find someone else after dad. No way! In fact, she assured me that under no circumstances was she looking for someone to spend the rest of her life with.
I believed her.
Six or seven years after dad passed, I noticed my mom seemed extra chipper most days. I also noticed she was spending a lot of time on her phone, texting. She was dressing nicer, smiling and just overall had a different vibe going on. It was when we were on our trip to South Dakota I knew something was going on. Mom had found somebody. It appeared their relationship was moving rapidly because she was choosing rings for them at a Black Hills Gold shop. I was taken aback.
Like I was whoa. This cannot be happening. My mom with another man?
Never.
But it was true and I had to get used to it. Looking back I am ashamed to say it took me a year or so to fully welcome Roger into our family. It was just weird. My dad never got to know my children and I didn’t want them to think of someone else as their grandpa. My dad was their papa … not someone else.
As the years went by, I got used to having Roger at our family gatherings. He was such a kind, sweet man and he adored my mom. Honestly I hadn’t seen my mom so joyful in many years. She and my dad went through so much during his cancer … it sucked all the happiness out of her. Still my heart was a bit hard. I just couldn’t bare the thought of someone replacing my dad. He would have loved his grandchildren. He would have gone to all their ball games, taken them fishing, swimming, cheered them on in their life. I missed him so much, it was near impossible to look at Roger in a loving, family way.
When my kids turned into adults we had an impromptu conversation about Roger. My son asked me why it was such a big deal if they called him grandpa. I tried to explain how much my dad would have loved them, how he would have been the best papa ever. Jackson and Emma reminded me that Roger had been the only grandpa they had known in my family. They loved Roger and were so grateful he was a part of their lives.
My dad has been gone 27 years this month. I think of him often and wonder what he would be like now having a great-granddaughter. Oh how he would have loved her. But then I look at Roger. He has been through so much with our family. He has loved us all, sharing his talents of fixing anything and everything. He has given my children his wisdom and love. And more than anything he has spent the last seventeen plus years loving my mom, bringing her so much joy, going through breast cancer and heart surgery with her. He has always been there for us.
This past year I decided it was time for us all to call him grandpa. Surprisingly it was easy. I thought it would be so hard. I thought I may break down, feel guilty for doing that. But I didn’t. It felt right. And now, my sweet granddaughter, Journey, calls him papa. She loves following him around, being his little helper. And Roger … he is so patient with her. He smiles a lot when he is around her and that makes me happy.
I will forever love my dad. He was one of a kind and taken from this earth too soon. But what a gift Roger has been to our family. We are all so blessed and for that I am grateful!
Roger turns 87 on July 3. Happy Birthday, Roger! We love you!
Until next time,
Leslie
Leslie Ackman is a former writer of The Forum and currently a local business owner.