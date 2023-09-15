View from the Front Porch: Bigger is not always better

“Autobots of the world- UNITE!”
-Optimus Prime
“MOM!! What are you doing?!”
“Um, Les … do you realize we are not moving?”
“MOOOOOOMMMMM!!!”
There we were, Jackson, Dave, Emma and myself, spending quality family time together in Utah. The kids were in middle school at the time and family trips were our favorite. Only, on this particular day, things weren’t going so good.
“Mom, I mean it. What are you doing? There are cars whizzing by us and we are just sitting here.”
My son Jackson was very concerned about his mom, as he should have been. You see, there we were, on I-15 in Salt Lake City, Utah, at a dead stop. I was in the middle of having a panic attack.
The day had started with much anticipation. We were spending the day with old friends starting with lunch at one of our family favorites, Cafe Rio. For whatever reason I thought I had to drive instead of Dave.
There we were, having a perfectly wonderful time, laughing and listening to tunes. I was feeling great, sunglasses on and so ready to see our friends. I took our exit (or what I thought was our exit) but quickly found out I had made a mistake. Dave let me know to turn left then a quick right to hop back on I-15.
No problem, right?
As I take the left and look straight ahead to take my right, I see it. The biggest, scariest, heart racing cargo plane on the planet. I immediately slammed on my brakes, clutched the steering wheel and squeezed my eyes shut. This was my nightmare come true.
“Moooooom,” Emma shouted.
“Les, what are you doing?” Dave asked.
“Mom, we are literally going to die!” Jackson said matter of factly.
I didn’t disagree. But it wouldn’t be death by a car.
No.
It would be death by what looked like a plane but was actually going to spring to life as soon as I got close and transform into Megatron.
I am convinced that all those tall white windmills surrounding Maryville and are spreading throughout the world are Transformers.
You know, Optimus Prime, Megatron and Bumble Bee.
Those “ginormous” windmills are just waiting for Megatron to give them the signal and take over the world.
Or maybe if we are lucky, they are Autobots sent here to protect us from the enemy.
Either way, I am terrified.
I first realized I was fearful of BIG objects like bridges, towers, large amusement park rides and planes when I first started dating Dave. His father was in the Air Force and lived on base in Great Falls, Montana. Of course being on an Air Force Base meant there were planes. BIG PLANES. Planes you could actually walk around and get inside if you wanted to.
I did not want to.
Dave wanted to take my picture in front of one of the larger planes. Walking slowly toward it, heart beating out of my chest, I was terrified. I mean to the point all I wanted to do was run. This was the first time I became aware of just how intense my fear of large objects was.
For years I thought I was the only one that couldn’t drive by Worlds of Fun for fear The Mamba rollercoaster would somehow make its way onto the interstate.
I thought I was the only one who had vertigo so bad whenever I even look at a large building. I thought my fear of big objects was irrational and that maybe, somehow I was making it all up for attention.
But then, one day I was watching Dr. Phil. One of his guests started sharing how her fear of buildings and planes and other large, inanimate objects terrified her. I was so glad I wasn’t alone and there was a name for my phobia.
It’s called Megalophobia.
Along with buildings, planes and roller coasters, I get extremely scared when going over large bodies of water, driving in mountains, seeing a large boat, helicopter and even large animals frighten me.
So what happened that afternoon on I-15 in Utah?
As I sat in my seat, shaking, breathing hard and so dizzy I could barely move, my family helped talk me off the ledge and get our car moving again. I tried my best not to see the plane by focusing on my breathing. We made it safely to lunch and I never drove the rest of the trip.
Even though I have Megalophobia, I am still not completely convinced that those windmills are not really Transformers in disguise.
Until next time,
Leslie
Leslie Ackman is a former writer of The Forum and currently a local business owner.