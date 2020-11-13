“The time has come, the walrus said, to talk of many things.” This from “Alice in Wonderland” but is not a bad way to open this article to talk of at least one thing that I have been thinking of for some time.
That thing, for me, is to explain my decision to end this long train of thoughts on, well, many things. I have written commentary for The Forum for 30 some years. It seems to me that it is time to retire from this endeavor. I have not come to this conclusion lightly, but it has occurred to me that 38 years has been ample time to get across my perspective on the world and its politics.
During that period of time I have written on many subjects, most of them political. Without apology I have tended to write from a relatively liberal perspective, as those who have read my articles will recognize.
I have tried to be fair and to use factual foundations for my perspectives on national and international affairs. Most of the time I have written with a liberal bias, but hopefully not to the exclusion of fairness and perspective. When warranted I have praised Democratic leaders as well as Republican leaders, though admittedly favoring the perspective on politics and policies of those on the left of center rather than the right.
That is not to say that I have not been critical of Democrats as well as Republicans, though my predilection has been to lean to the left (as those who have followed these musings will recognize).
I did, once, call for the resignation of a Democrat president, however, if some long-time readers of my comments might remember.
Still, I have tended to bring a left of center perspective to the dialog on American politics. This, I think, has not been a bad thing since the American political system is based upon thoughtful, hopefully, interactions of diverse views with diverse public policy consequences.
I think it is a time of transition in American politics. America is trying to figure out what it wants as the foundation of its politics going forward. Bouncing from President Trump to Biden illustrates the continuing tug in our politics between left and right.
Though thankfully neither side seems willing to go too far in one direction.That I think is the genius of American politics, it always seems to have a gravitational pull towards relative moderation, compromise and balance.
Americans are a pragmatic people. They like balance: a president Trump is never far from being balanced by a president Biden.
Richard Fulton is an emeritus professor of political science.