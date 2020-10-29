It’s decision time and the choice could not be more stark. On the one hand you have President Trump with his record of failed policies and indecisive international adventures. On the other hand you have the sure handed experience of Biden as diplomat, political veteran, and policy advisor to President Obama.
It is an important decision for American voters given the difficulties in discerning what it is that the president wants to do with a second term and the proven experience as vice-president and long term experience in national politics of Biden.
It is difficult to describe the overall accomplishments of the president since his priorities have gone all over the place with not much done in any depth with any of the pressing problems facing America today.
Trump is basically about Trump. For example he has brought his companies more than $2.5 million dollars of business from the federal government. His focus is upon maximizing the presidency for his benefit.
It says something that a bevy of former U.S. attorneys, all Republicans, have backed Joe Biden for president. They have first hand experience with a president unprepared for the intricacies of leading a complex American system.Trump’s lack of experience in domestic politics and its legal foundations handicap his presidency significantly.His complete newness to the international politics of a complex world leaves him vulnerable to a variety of advisors, not all of which have America’s foreign policy intricacies managed.
Dealing with foreign leaders, not all of which come to the table ready to compromise for the betterment of world peace and security, takes experience and tact. Many of them, even those allied in some aspects of foreign policy, are competitors with America in a variety of areas of political and economic competitive strife.
These include not only economic areas of competition, but in areas of social, legal, and security policies. Not all political/military allies are compatible with American’s social and economic goals in the the world of international politics. America competes with “traditional allies” in many areas of economic, social and intellectual policies.
It is a complex world, not one of pure our good guys vs their bad guys.
It cannot be forgotten that the modern world is a complex of not only political and military competitions, but also competitions in basic research leading to future edges in commercial as well as scientific advantages. It is a world of competition for markets and economic advantages. Both friends and foes are our competitors.
We live in a complex world where political allies may well be, and indeed are, harsh competitors in areas such as scientific research and, of course, economic markets and political influences.
There are obvious adversaries in this world, but in particular areas of international interaction there are competitors that are allies in political/military affairs but fierce competitors in areas of economic and areas of social/political life.
So it is good to keep in mind that foreign affairs is not so simple as the cold war seemed to indicate—good guys vs. bad guys.
In a variety of social, economic, even military policies and actions those who might be “allies” in some areas of international interaction may well be competitors in scientific, economic, and other areas of international interactions.
Richard Fulton is an emeritus professor of political science.