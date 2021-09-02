During engineering labs at Mizzou in the sixties our primary goal was measuring with “accuracy and precision.” Keeping my weight near two hundred pounds I weigh myself daily. Today it was 202.0 pounds, precise in tenths, accuracy unknown. It’s saying, “Cut back on cookies and ice cream.”
So it is with our opinions which can be tested for accuracy and precision, but more importantly, which views we choose to embrace. Today’s news is about those killed by terrorists in Afghanistan by a group called ISIS-K, an avowed enemy of both America and the Taliban, the new Afghanistan government. At issue is how America and the Taliban will deal with this attack that took too many lives of both. Will they cooperate? While I don’t have an answer, I have an opinion, its accuracy and precision very limited. I know little about the situation.
I do know, however, that 187,439 new cases and 2,210 deaths due to Covid were reported August 26. How accurate and precise these figures are is less important than their devastating effect on so many, more so than those in Afghanistan where we have little control.
I also know that Governors DeSantis, Florida, and Abbott, Texas, are dictating against mask and vaccine mandates, two actions which are proven Covid reducers. They are not helping. People are dying. Masks and vaccines help.
I am convinced our ability to learn, reason and choose is the greatest gift and anguish over its absence in so many leaders.
–– Gordon Hill, Maryville