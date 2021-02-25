Up in the Skye: What GameStop meant to us

The Maryville GameStop closed Saturday after several weeks of liquidation, and as the sales increased the store filled with more and more shoppers searching for deals and emptying its contents.
For the past two years, my “Little” and I have spent at least an hour every Thursday in the store chatting, shopping and meeting others with shared interests.
As a “Big” in Big Brothers Big Sisters of Nodaway County, I have sometimes found it difficult to seek out something new and interesting to do with Lexi, especially in the winter. We have chatted while through stores and parks, fed cats at Northwest Missouri State University and eaten dinner at nearly every restaurant in town, but it wasn’t until we came across GameStop and met the team leader, who asked not to be named, that we found our go-to hangout.
After visiting the store a couple times, Lexi and I realized it was really, “he who shall not be named,” who made the escape from day-to-day happenings so enjoyable and full of fun. Let’s call him “T.J.” excels as a salesman, — I have probably purchased many more blind bag collectibles than Lexi’s mom could possibly want in her house. — but not in an overbearing way and we eventually became friends, visiting with him on a weekly basis.
Each visit was different, we’d chat or we’d shop, trying not to get in the way while he was busy with other customers. It was during those moments that we noticed he not only knew what we were in the store searching for, but numerous other shoppers. He was on a first name basis with people who came in from town, throughout Nodaway County and even Iowa. Whether Pokemon cards, action figures or video games, he knew the entertainment items on which they were in the store looking to spend some of their hard-earned dollars.
The fact that he could keep all of that straight in his head for the numerous customers who came through those doors is amazing, it’s an absolute skill. Not only did he know what they were looking for, but he also helped them find the best deal. Numerous times, I heard him suggest similar items, game titles or different ways to save a few dollars, which not only helped his store’s bottom line, but made the shopping experience that much better for the shopper.
After a while it became apparent, that not only did Lexi and I have a friendship with T.J., but so did many others. Upon hearing the news of the store closing, many came in not just for deals, but to check on him and make sure that he was going to be all right. During the last few weeks the store was open, Lexi and I gained a new appreciation for the store and discussed just what it meant to us and Maryville.
This store didn’t just offer video games and collectibles, but a gathering place for a community of like-minded individuals with shared interests to talk about their lives. Though a true video game guru, T.J., is also an avid anime fan who recently introduced me to Maximum the Hormone, a Japanese heavy metal band from Tokyo. (“N-Ria of Medicine, A Pattern,” circa 2014, is a new favorite of mine, just due to its wide-ranging vocal styles and enormously different visuals in its video.)
But it’s those broad interests that allowed him to connect with shoppers and make well-received suggestions. Taking the time to make a personal investment in his clientele, endeared him to many.
A week ago in the nearly empty store, Lexi and I brought in pizza and spent two hours chatting with T.J. and other shoppers who stood around discussing what the store used to have and what everyone had bought over its years in the city — many stating that it was “the end of an era.”
Just one day later, as I somewhat morosely picked up some of the store fixtures I’d purchased, a ladder and the surround sound system, I overheard a gentleman who had a large bag of items, quietly ask T.J. if he could give him a hug.
“Of course, Frank,” he replied.
T.J. plans to stay with the company and fortunately will not have to drive far to do so, just to St. Joseph. I’m certain he’ll take his personal style of salesmanship with him and hope that he finds the same kind of community that Lexi and I found at his store here in Maryville.
Now she and I will just have to find a new place to hangout. Here’s looking at you Board Game Cafe!
Skye Pournazari is the Managing Editor of The Maryville Forum.