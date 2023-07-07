Up in The Skye: Storm shows community’s commitment to each other

As a journalist for nearly two decades, I’ve had the opportunity and sometimes drew the short straw when covering breaking news events, but last week’s storm really provided me with a different perspective of this community.
After driving through the storm Thursday morning, I found myself at The Forum office with no power and no way to get updates out, so I ventured out into the community looking for photo opportunities and stories. Being so early in the morning, there weren’t a lot of people out — of course the storm was just barely over — but a few were already working on cleanup.
I talked to a gentleman on Buchanan Street who was braving the still strong winds and rain to pull branches out of the street and off the sidewalk. He told me that he was just trying to help his landlord, who had helped him in the past because, “I’m just that kind of person.”
As a reporter first, I try not to put myself into any story, however, just a few minutes later I had to step in and check on someone. A home on West Jenkins, covered in branches that had fallen during the storm, actually scared me. I talked to a neighbor — who looked as though he was just on his way to check on the resident — to see if anyone had checked on the home’s occupant.
She was OK. The occupant said she had no water infiltration at her home and that she had already called her homeowners insurance, but she thanked me for knocking on her door to check.
A little later on Third Street, I came upon several Asplundh employees who were at the site of a line down and waiting on the electrical company so they could get to work.
This small crew with two trucks took the time to warn me about live power lines. One employee even showed me how to back away — with both feet shuffling and staying connected to the ground — from a line should I begin to feel tingling while near them.
And boy was I near them often on Thursday, though thankfully I never felt tingling. A power line was partially down across West First Street and Maryville Police Detective Ryan Glidden was on scene directing what was then essentially one lane of traffic. He had to direct one truck to reverse because he wasn’t sure it could make it by without snagging the partially downed line.
On the east side of First Street, this Forum reporter found a woman and her grandson picking up a mass of large and small branches from property that they didn’t have any ties to anymore. The two moved some extremely large branches to help the current occupants and wanted no recognition for it.
At the end of the storm, city crews, Asplundh employees, electrical linemen, first responders and members of the Maryville and Nodaway County communities worked together to clear streets, check on each other and showed exactly what it means to live here in northwest Missouri: commitment to community, commitment to each other.
Skye Pournazari is the Managing Editor of The Maryville Forum.