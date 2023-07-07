Up in The Skye: Storm shows community’s commitment to each other

As a journalist for nearly two decades, I’ve had the opportunity and sometimes drew the short straw when covering breaking news events, but last week’s storm really provided me with a different perspective of this community. 

After driving through the storm Thursday morning, I found myself at The Forum office with no power and no way to get updates out, so I ventured out into the community looking for photo opportunities and stories. Being so early in the morning, there weren’t a lot of people out — of course the storm was just barely over — but a few were already working on cleanup. 

