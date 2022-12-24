Up in the Skye: Christmas in Maryville

I don’t typically sit down and write columns. I’ve rarely thought people need my opinion about anything, and yet one event last week made me put aside my normal Christmastime cynicism and sit down with a keyboard.
Last week I had the great privilege to be witness to the annual Santa Cops for Kids event. The paper has covered the event before, but it was my first time documenting the event myself. Early on, I realized I couldn’t quite express in a news story just how amazing, heartwarming and even heart wrenching the event is. Thus, this column.
Imagine if you will, a wave of 30 children of various ages who each get their own shopping cart and a gift card worth $150. Then they’re told “Let’s go,” and with assistance from Elk Lodge 760 members and officers from local law enforcement agencies they head back to toys, electronics and other fun places in the store.
Politely packing into the toy aisles, those 30 kids picked out things they may have wanted for years, or just saw it on the shelf for the first time and were finally able to place it gently in a cart.
I saw several children almost shyly ask for items out of locked cases, then hold their tablets with wide-eyed excitement. One boy asked a grandmother several times about how long it would take for his electric scooter to charge because he was just so excited and wanted to ride it as soon as possible.
The excitement of the event was overwhelming. People not participating in the event looked on in confusion but with great big smiles. Employees standing to help showed off their teeth in big broad smiles. The energy was electric, I myself could not stop smiling even after watching a second wave of 30-plus children head off into the store!
Then the event became even more real for me than I ever thought it could. I saw children pushing carts down home goods aisles picking out necessities like comforters, T-shirts and backpacks. I talked with an Elk about how he was trying to help a young girl pick out something fun, not just stuff she needed. I spoke with another who said they were looking for a gift for someone else in their life.
As part of my coverage, I discussed the event with Maryville police officer Ian Myers who helps organize the event, and he explained that these children are selected by teachers and nominated by people in the community because they need this to help them after a traumatic event or to help mend a bridge with law enforcement officers after being in a negative situation where they were involved.
After talking with two grandmothers who had recently adopted their grandchildren after losing a member of their families, I realized just how amazing Christmas is in Maryville.
One grandmother quietly spoke about how her grandchildren lost their mother, her daughter, earlier this year. She said that this event was very good for them. Another grandmother said her daughter died in a car accident earlier in the year, and even though she’s on a fixed income she absolutely had to take them in. Their Christmas just might not have been very lustrous this year.
I have never experienced a Christmas miracle, but I felt like I saw one last week.
That miracle takes a lot of work to put into motion and those law enforcement officers, Elks members and Walmart employees should be thanked for the yearlong effort they put into helping those most in need during Christmas. I don’t yet know how I can further help this amazing endeavor, but I’m going to find out.
To say I was touched is an understatement. More honestly, I’d say some of my old Christmas cynicism shriveled up like the Shrinky Dinks letters to Santa in this edition of the paper and flew off to the North Pole. I find myself in a Christmas feeling and wish it for all in Nodaway County. Merry Christmas.
Skye Pournazari is the Managing Editor of The Maryville Forum.