Up in the Skye: Beginnings and ends BBBS could use more defenders

High school graduation is a happy time, just 12 quick years in the making. With speeches and themes depicting beginnings and ends, it’s easy to see why. It’s an epic moment in the life of young people, as they come of age hopefully prepared to continue growing their minds in college, our communities through families and work, and our world in the process.
I absolutely love sharing stories this time of year. Where someone has decided to spend their next years in college. Where someone has decided to focus on their career. I met with Maryville High School students last week for Decision Day and found out just where and what nearly 100 young people are going and doing with the beginning of their futures. It’s new, exciting, filled with fun experiences and, yes, sometimes sad ones. Endings can be sad and I would like to focus on one of my own.
This year ends a nearly five-year-long joy in my life. Since Aug. 9, 2018, I have had the distinct, memorable, truly wonderful and sometimes hilarious pleasure of being a Big to Alexia in the Big Brothers Big Sisters of Nodaway County program.
Lexi not only graduates from high school this year, but she also graduates from the BBBS program. She may not show it, but I can tell she’s a bit nervous. When I ask her about it, she talks openly and honestly. After all this time, our friendship has grown comfortable. I am thankful for her extended explanations and lengthy descriptions. A big reader and fan of the written word — whether in a book or online fan fiction she reads on her phone — Lexi has always leaned on her vocabulary and lung capacity to weave a detailed tale worthy of your attention.
After graduation, she plans to serve our country on active duty in the U.S. Army. She trains each week and will go to boot camp sometime this summer. What job is she hoping to be placed in, you ask? Journalist/photographer, a young woman after my own heart!
I picture her overseas, going about her day following orders to cover important stories about the many people who put their lives in harm’s way so we can safely live our lives here. Then I freak out thinking SHE’S going to be one of them!
I’m not sure what her job will entail, but I am certain she will work hard to be all she can be. I will do my best to stay calm and trust that she’s got this. She has grown so much since the young middle schooler I met and did a sheet of ice breaker questions with at the Board Game Cafe years ago. She’s earned that trust.
I wish it could have been longer, Lexi. But this is just a beginning ...
Littles are in the program for a reason. They need another someone in their life that they can count on. They need someone to stand by them. And honestly, who doesn’t?
I was nervous going into this endeavor. I can recall it vividly, even now after all this time. Should I get involved? What could I possibly offer someone else’s child? Having no children of my own, what did I know about kids? Could I make matters worse? That is a real prospect I considered, because I would never want to do that.
I had several conversations with Executive Director Lynette Harbin, trying to figure out if it was even possible. There were some challenges. I don’t live in Nodaway County and have a somewhat significant commute. I work ... a lot. Did I have enough time to do this, and if so, would it be enough to do it well? What is ... it? What do we do?
As it turns out, none of that mattered at all. Being a listener was enough. Being a friend was enough. Being me was enough.
Lynette speaks to anyone and everyone who will listen about how this program changes lives. That is a fact. However, I was surprised when I realized, that the life changed was mine.
The Littles throughout the country who are graduating the program have learned to make decisions for themselves, their lives and our communities. That is fact. Those who make an effort to “Defend Potential,” (a BBBS motto) not only help a Little’s potential, but also the potential of their communities. Anyone with a couple hours of time per week, and a love for their community should consider joining the program. There is always a need for defenders.
Skye Pournazari is the Managing Editor of The Maryville Forum.