Up in the Skye: Beginnings and ends BBBS could use more defenders

High school graduation is a happy time, just 12 quick years in the making. With speeches and themes depicting beginnings and ends, it’s easy to see why. It’s an epic moment in the life of young people, as they come of age hopefully prepared to continue growing their minds in college, our communities through families and work, and our world in the process.

I absolutely love sharing stories this time of year. Where someone has decided to spend their next years in college. Where someone has decided to focus on their career. I met with Maryville High School students last week for Decision Day and found out just where and what nearly 100 young people are going and doing with the beginning of their futures. It’s new, exciting, filled with fun experiences and, yes, sometimes sad ones. Endings can be sad and I would like to focus on one of my own.

