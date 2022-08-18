“Unprecedented” is a precise characterization of why the FBI had to search material stored at Mar-a-Lago; however, it was not the first unprecedented action caused by the former president. Uncommon as it was, President Trump’s history is filled with them. Here are a few:
His declaring election fraud even before the first vote is counted.
Losing the 2020 presidential election by more than seven million popular votes and seventy Electoral College votes, still claiming fraud without proof. Instead of sending presidential records to the National Archives with a request that those permitted be forwarded to Mar-a-Lago — the established procedure — he ships records to Florida directly, skipping the National Archives transfer and cataloging process.
Ignoring a National Archives requested their return for archival processing.
Waiting more than one year before returning only a portion of the documents.
Frustrated and concerned about national security, the FBI executed a legally justified search warrant on the offices and resident of the former president.
Some Democrats and Republicans making unfounded statements about the search and retrieval before knowing the facts.
Undermining reason is the freedom citizens have in voicing opinions free of facts while the DoJ/FBI, following established procedures, encourage observers to examine the public documentation.
When this is printed more details will be known. The dangerous social precipitate of this is that more violence may occur before an assessment is completed. Unprecedented? Yes. Helpful? No.