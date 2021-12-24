Is America divided? Probably not, although some pundits want us to believe so. There are differences within Congress, among voters, but most of focus is from those who think they know exactly how the world should be. They may be missing an important factor — the centrist majority — who focus on a primary question, “Is what we are doing more helpful than not?” I meet them daily. They nod, smile, say, “Have a good day.” And I return the acknowledgment.
Still, we are facing a challenging situation: What happened on January 6th? How was it caused? How to best deal with it?
That this is being addressed by a select committee, mainly Democrats, with two Republicans, disappointing, but significant. If you think it was not an insurrection, check your dictionary: “a violent uprising against an authority or government.” They were trying to stop the certification of a presidential election.
To date the select committee has interviewed several hundred people, privately, as is appropriate, with public hearings planned in January when we will learn more of their discoveries. Although the silence of most Republicans is disappointing, that Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said, recently, “We are all watching, as you are, what is unfolding on the House side and it will be interesting to reveal all of the participants who were involved.”
While some are wondering whether American democracy will endure I believe it will, but only when those who are committed to our Constitution act.
–– Gordon Hill
Maryville