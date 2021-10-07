When the Forum arrives I read the news, opinions, ads, announcements. It’s a joy because when I took journalism at Maryville High School in 1955 we gathered at the Forum every Saturday to create the Maryville Highlights on Page 2, we did everything except the mechanical parts.
I mention this because our teacher, Mrs. Opal Eckert, insisted on accuracy and excellence, qualities still present in most print media, most having expanded to the internet, but less so in media with no print presence. The benefit of the former is focused editing and corrections when errors are discovered. The downside is having to wait for each edition, although a web presence can shorten that.
Unfortunately electronic media seem to have relaxed editorial policies. It’s a shame because today’s living standard is faster paced and wisdom is acquired slowly? Instantaneous expertise is a myth. Understanding issues takes time.
We see this especially in today’s political dynamic. Currently, the legislative triad — President Biden, the House and Senate — are locked in negotiations over infrastructure, the budget and more. Pundits want answers now, but it takes time to pass good legislation. Remember? In a recent interview President Biden noted, “It will get done.” He did not say what it would be, when he would sign it, only, “It will get done.” That works for me. My hope is that the current turmoil in Washington is a prelude to a return to a more normal negotiated legislation. If not we are headed in the wrong direction.
––Gordon Hill
Maryville