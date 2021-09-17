I’m writing in response to Larry Anderson’s latest diatribe against anyone or anything not supporting his right wing ultra conservative agenda. I know the paper keeps him on because he fires up the masses, but there are times when the masses just can’t keep quiet. His latest “pro-version” of the truth was that because President Biden’s approval rating had dropped to an all time low of 41 percent while he fails to mention that Donald Trump’s average rating for his four years in office was a mere 41 percent. If he is now taking the lead for his stories from an opinion poll, which, by the way, he never did during Donald Trump’s presidency, then maybe he should present the entire story.
A few weeks ago he was rambling on about how our country was going down the rat hole of socialism. I know he is an educator, all be it language arts and not political science or history, but I would like to think he would, at least, study just exactly what socialism is and why our country will, or can, never be a socialist country. With all the ugly accusations about socialism, I would hate to think he was taking part in any socialist programs; ie, Social Security or Medicare. Larry, please study the subject before you give any opinions, and we all know what opinions are like.
––Terry Vaughn
Maryville
-------------------------------------------------------
“Anyone with a lick of sense knows you pull out vulnerable civilian personnel, U.S. and Afghani, first, using the military and superior weaponry to protect them. Then weaponry is removed while carefully ascertaining further need. Ground military is withdrawn last because it is best able to defend itself.”
-Larry Anderson
Let’s look at this order starting with U.S. civilian personnel first. They likely fall into three groups. Government employees aiding in diplomatic and support efforts. The second group are contractors, the guys maintaining helicopters and communication infrastructure. They are there to keep the Afghani government going in their fight against the Taliban. Their job isn’t over until after our troops leave. Last group of people are humanitarian workers. As Afghanistan started the fall, the more they wanted to stay and help. They would forego their seat on the plane for refugees.
Next, what about equipment? Equipment that belonged to the DOD was removed, but the U.S. equipment being referenced was American equipment owned by Afghanistan. How were Afghani troops supposed to fight the Taliban if we took their equipment?
What about our soldiers? Well, the withdrawal of soldiers from 13,000 to 2,500 was completed on Jan. 15, 2021. But let’s not blame the president at that time for the mess.
Withdrawing from Afghanistan had to be done. We didn’t set up Afghanistan to be a self-sustaining nation. Thankfully, the former president started the removal process and Joe finished the job.
Hopefully we learn something from the 20-year experience.
––Michael Baumli
Maryville