Trumpeting the News: Maryville is one artistic town

There are many benefits to living in northwest Missouri, and today we focus on fine arts in Maryville, Missouri. Art, Dance, Music, Speech and Theater are supported widely in our community, and it is time to give credit where credit is due.

First, many thanks to our early childhood through grade 12 school teachers (those who incorporate artistic work in their curriculum AND those who teach specific artistic disciplines) who pour their time and energy into teaching and mentoring students. Administrators and taxpayers are to be commended for placing emphasis on education of whole individuals — some of us may not have graduated high school without these “extracurricular” endeavors (many of which are actually curricular, but that is a different discussion entirely). Facilities like the (Lee and Nina) Schneider Center for the Performing Arts at Maryville are difference-makers to our youth who need appropriate space for performance-based activities (gallery space in the lobby, concerts/plays/musical productions on the stage, and so much more). Art, band, choir and theater students work diligently year-round to develop creative skills, which is wonderful to see.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags