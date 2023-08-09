Trumpeting the News: Maryville is one artistic town

There are many benefits to living in northwest Missouri, and today we focus on fine arts in Maryville, Missouri. Art, Dance, Music, Speech and Theater are supported widely in our community, and it is time to give credit where credit is due.
First, many thanks to our early childhood through grade 12 school teachers (those who incorporate artistic work in their curriculum AND those who teach specific artistic disciplines) who pour their time and energy into teaching and mentoring students. Administrators and taxpayers are to be commended for placing emphasis on education of whole individuals — some of us may not have graduated high school without these “extracurricular” endeavors (many of which are actually curricular, but that is a different discussion entirely). Facilities like the (Lee and Nina) Schneider Center for the Performing Arts at Maryville are difference-makers to our youth who need appropriate space for performance-based activities (gallery space in the lobby, concerts/plays/musical productions on the stage, and so much more). Art, band, choir and theater students work diligently year-round to develop creative skills, which is wonderful to see.
We have a number of excellent arts organizations in town, including the Nodaway Community Theater Company, the Nodaway Chorale, the Nodaway County Band, and numerous dance studios. Housed primarily at the Rose Theatre, the Nodaway Community Theater Company produces a variety of adult and youth productions each year. Under the leadership of music director Jim Rash, the Nodaway Chorale performs concerts each December and in the spring. Directed by Katy Strickland, the Nodaway County Band rehearses in the summers and performs annually at the Nodaway County Fair. All of these groups welcome new membership and can be found online for more information.
Beginning their first production in the summer of 2007, the Maryville Young Players have turned into an impactful musical theater opportunity for youth from all around our region. The recent productions of “Frozen, Jr.” were amazing, and the Maryville community benefits mightily from this annual production for second through eighth grade students. Beginning in 2017, MYP Second Stage productions for adults and students beyond middle school was established.
Finally, no discussion of artistic activity in Maryville is complete without a discussion of the Department of Fine and Performing Arts at Northwest Missouri State University. The Art, Music and Theatre programs are truly exceptional, and there exist multiple spaces for performances and art exhibitions (the Ron Houston Center for the Performing Arts holds the Mary Linn Stage, Studio Theatre and PAC balcony — for displaying artwork; the Olive DeLuce Fine Arts building contains the DeLuce Art Gallery and Charles Johnson Theater).
In the art area, the newly-renovated DeLuce Gallery hosts three to four guest artists each semester. Important student organizations include the Art Education Club, Art Club, and Clay Club. Twice each year there is an Art Sale, and the Empty Bowls benefit is another popular event. In collaboration with Mosaic-Maryville and the Lied Center of Clarinda, the Northwest Art program hosts a juried exhibition, with outstanding artwork displayed in the new Art of Healing Galleries at Mosaic Medical Center – Maryville.
Theatre Northwest hosts 10 to 12 high-quality productions each year in the Studio Theatre and the Mary Linn Auditorium, both in the Ron Houston Performing Arts Center. Highlights include the PlayFest and annual First-Year Showcase, a decades-long annual production that occurs at the beginning of each fall semester. Theatre Northwest participates in the Kennedy Center American College Theatre Festival (KCACTF) peer-review process, with students and faculty consistently winning awards for productions, ensemble performance, acting, lighting, costumes, set design, directing and other related categories.
Finally, the music program at Northwest hosts outstanding performance opportunities for choir, band, and jazz musicians. The Northwest Tower Choir has been selected to perform at this year’s Missouri Music Educators Association convention in January of 2024. The university Wind Symphony, Jazz Ensemble, Madraliers and Tower Choir have presented invitation-only performances at MMEA and the Nebraska Music Educators Association conventions in recent years, and all three ensembles presented an amazing “Voices in Green” performance at Helzberg Hall in Kansas City’s Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts this past March. Of course, the Bearcat Marching Band and Pep Band are high-quality music ensembles that are very visible at Northwest football and basketball games, respectively.
Of course, I haven’t even mentioned the outstanding fine arts organizations just outside of Maryville. Liberty Theatre in Rock Port, Robidoux Resident Theater in St. Joseph, the St. Joseph Symphony, the St. Joseph Community Chorus and the St. Joe Big Band are all wonderful, community-based performing organizations worth checking out.
PLEASE invest in artists and enjoy what Maryville and the northwest Missouri area have to offer, culturally. Our lives are more rich when we celebrate creative work, and our artists deserve appreciative audiences.
William (Bill) Richardson serves as Professor of Music at Northwest Missouri State University and has resided in Maryville since 1999.