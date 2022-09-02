The mishmash surrounding the documents retrieved from Mar-a-Lago may be skirting the central issue: The Presidential Records Act. It defines presidential records as “any documentary materials relating to the political activities of the president or members of the president’s staff” or others supporting the executive branch. Personal records are characterized as “of a purely private or nonpublic character which do not relate to or have an effect upon the carrying out of the constitutional, statutory, or other official or ceremonial duties of the president.”
While attention has been focused on the classified documents with arguments about their status, one point missing from the conflicting views is that an estimated 36 boxes of materials were retrieved during two visits.
These situations were prompted by a knowledge or belief that the former president had not followed procedure by sending all presidential records to the National Archives (Museum) at the conclusion of his term.
Interestingly, he had agreed to do so as supported by a letter from the National Archives to his office confirming the appointment of representatives responsible for assuring the Presidential records would be sent. That Donald Trump has behaved beyond traditional boundaries is not surprising; however, this matter, especially the easy access to classified material, may pose more serious possibilities than his other actions.
Fortunately, professionals in the DOJ and National Archives are now in control of the materials. We may never know the final outcomes of this kerfuffle; however, it’s being handled professionally by those responsible. Stay tuned.