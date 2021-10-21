Last week I wrote about the need for newspapers to adapt, become more socially integral in the digital age.
While newspapers are often the most reliable sources of information, thanks to their editors, the purely electronic media is not. Some may have no editing standards. Fortunately, fact checking is available.
This digital age has blurred the lines separating news (information, facts) and opinion (bias, beliefs) making each of us an editor in forming clearer views.
Also the more successful digital media prompt readers with email alerts.
Every Thursday I scan and read the Forum cover to cover, selectively, noting the news and opinions of special interest. As a political centrist I find the right leaning views often expressed on the opinion page interesting, but seldom the whole story, which is appropriate. I can add what is missing.
This week, however, I take particular issue with the column of Congressman Graves. He states, “When it comes to educating our children, parents should be at the absolute center of the conversation.” Absolutely. He continues to explore several important issues including the parental responsibility to protest when school administrations go astray. He then rails against the federal interjection into school protests, but leaves out one important detail. “The Justice Department is focused only on violent threats against school officials and teachers.” (from the Justice Department website)
Protesting is an American success essential, nonviolent protests, but communicating threats is a crime which must be addressed unless vigilantism becomes the rule of the day.
––Gordon Hill
Maryville