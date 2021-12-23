Merry Christmas.
With rising cases of COVID-19 and shipping delays that have hampered even Santa’s schedules, it might not seem like a Christmas that will be easy to make especially merry.
But trying times have a way of returning us to our deepest beliefs and our truest values.
Prior to 2020, The Year That Changed Everything, it was fashionable to sprinkle in reminders of “the true meaning of Christmas,” perhaps otherwise obscured by presents or corporate marketing campaigns.
But after spending so long separated from our loved ones, a return to some semblance of normalcy for the holidays means that we hardly need a reminder of how joyous an occasion it is to gather with our loved ones and celebrate — celebrate anything, really.
With buzzwords like “omicron” and “supply chains” still on the tips of our tongues, we are in no danger of forgetting that although we have made some progress since last year, we still very much live in the midst of trying times.
For those of us lucky enough to gather with our loved ones and celebrate this holiday season, we count our blessings that we can.
The past two years have brought us all stress and pain in so many ways, and in so many other ways, we have probably found that we’ve unintentionally brought stress and pain to others as well. It’s all been impossible to escape.
Christmas, though, is a time when we put aside the trials that have weighed on us and kept us apart, in more ways than one, and instead focus on a rare moment we can spend together with the people we care about.
We most certainly live in trying times, but in trying times, our moments of joy resolve into crisper focus than ever, and are that much easier to cherish.
Whatever that may mean for your own “true meaning of Christmas,” we hope you both find your own joy in it, and help create it for someone else who needs it this holiday season.
Merry Christmas.