Democratic senators want to radically change our country. They want to do away with the Senate filibuster. Twenty-seven Democratic senators, who are still in office, signed a letter five years ago to not do away with the filibuster. In 2005, President George W. Bush had an opportunity to nominate a Supreme Court justice that they did not agree with demanded that the Republicans keep the filibuster in place, which they did.
In 2005, Sen. Joe Biden supported the Senate filibuster. He gave a passionate speech in favor of the filibuster. He said that for over 200 years the filibuster has been in place to put a system of checks and balances in place. He went on to say it served two critical purposes. The Senate is to act as an independent restraining voice against the excesses of the Executive Branch and secondly, to protect minority rights within the Senate itself. He said history will judge us harshly if we eliminate over 200 of precedent procedure in the Senate.
Now President Biden wants to go against his beliefs as a senator. Why? To put in place the excesses of the Executive Branch (Biden Administration) that he passionately said in 2005 should not happen. If the Democrats succeed in eliminating the filibuster, this country will be permanently damaged and headed for a one-party rule. Wake up America before it is too late!
–– Russell Schuster, Maryville