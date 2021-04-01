This is not the Kansas City Royals team you are used to.
Having purchased the Royals at possibly the most inopportune time and having to wait through a pandemic before fully implementing his plan, John Sherman and his ownership group have constructed a team unlike we are used to as true-blue KC fans.
This team is different.
I look up and down the batting order and there are no gaping holes like we’ve seen in recent years.
The defense is above average at nearly every spot.
The starting pitching, although I believe it to still be the biggest weakness, has become sufficient.
And the bullpen has a resemblance, both literally and figuratively, to the historic pens of the team’s recent World Series seasons.
If you haven’t paid attention over the past offseason, I’ll do my best to get you up to speed before watching today’s season and home opener against the Texas Rangers at 3:10 p.m.
It might not hurt to print out a roster. Or if you’re fortunate enough to be going to the game, make sure you buy a program, because there are a lot of new faces.
Welcome aboard
Manager Mike Matheny will be heading into his first real full season as the Royals manager. His hiring was heavily scrutinized when it took place following the 2019 season, but I’ve been fully on board with everything he has done so far.
New principal owner Sherman is clearly taking a different approach to the major league team. In the past I feel like there has been too much development taking place at the major league level.
Now it appears Sherman and General Manager Dayton Moore are implementing a higher level of accountability from their first string.
Left fielder Andrew Benintendi came over from the Boston Red Sox where he was once a highly touted prospect. After a hot start to his career, he has regressed a bit due to a desire to hit more home runs. He’ll be counted on for his gap-to-gap ability at spacious Kauffman Stadium and while it would be unfair to say he can replace Alex Gordon’s elite-level defense, Benintendi will more than hold his own.
Center fielder Michael A. Taylor comes over from the Washington Nationals. Taylor, through seven seasons in DC, never lived up to his offensive potential, but he fits the Royals profile of the athletic and speedy outfielder. He will be the best full-time defensive center fielder the Royals have had since Lorenzo Cain. The club thinks they can — and based on Spring Training maybe they did — unlock his bat.
Right fielder Kyle Isbel I’m making an assumption here based on the lineups for the most recent Spring Training games. Nobody expected Isbel to make the big-league squad this quick and this might play into my belief that there is a new way of doing things. Nicky Lopez has been one of the best defensive second basemen in the game over the past couple seasons, but he has not hit well enough to make this team.
That allows Matheny to move Merrifield to second where he belongs, send Lopez to Omaha and promote Isbel to the majors.
I love Isbel and have since the team selected him 94th overall in the 2018 draft.
It’s been clear since then that the kid is a ballplayer, much like Merrifield in that regard.
You can count on a quality at-bat and all-out effort defensively each day from this exciting young prospect.
First baseman Carlos Santana comes over from Cleveland where he spent 11 seasons. In nine of those seasons, not counting his 2010 debut and the shortened 2020 stint, he has averaged 154 games. He is a reliable big-league hitter, who has drawn more than 100 walks four times in his career, more proof that things are different. He has spent his entire career with Cleveland, but has absolutely owned Kauffman Stadium. If he can hit as well for us as he did against us, watch out.
Starting pitcher Mike Minor is slotted as the No. 4 starter this season. After five seasons with Atlanta, Minor pitched for the Royals in 2017, posting an impressive 2.55 ERA before moving to Texas and then Oakland. His best success was that single season in KC and the team thinks he can replicate that this year while providing solid veteran leadership to the young pitching staff. He has pitched more than 145 innings five times in his career, including two seasons in which he tossed more than 200.
Utility infielder Hanser Alberto is the perfect utility man for what the Royals need this season. He can adequately play third, short or second and the offensive drop-off is not prohibitive.
Relief pitcher Jake Brentz is a 100-mph throwing left-handed reliever. You have to find a spot for guys like that. If Matheny can find a way to use him in key late-inning situations (don’t forget the new three-hitter minimum rule) he could be deadly. The problem, as you might expect, has been walks.
Familiar faces
Just because most of the starting lineup looks different than the last time you saw a complete season doesn’t mean you won’t have some familiar fan favorites to root for this year.
Catcher Salvador Perez is back behind the plate after a stellar offensive performance in 2020. Each season, Perez has increased his home run totals with a high of 27 in 2017 and in 2018. He missed all of 2019 due to Tommy John surgery, then returned to hit 11 in just 37 games in 2020. That’s a pace of 48 dingers over a full season. He was also on pace for 140 RBI. Salvy most likely won’t produce at that level, but I do think he has become a better offensive player and there’s no doubt the team is better with him behind the dish.
Second baseman Whit Merrifield is back to his more natural position. Talk about a ball player. Merrifield brings it every day, with the bat and the glove and on the basepaths. Salvy is the rah-rah leader of the team, but Merrifield is the vocal leader and leader by example. I don’t think I’ve seen a player who gets more from his ability than Merrifield. It’s worth the price of admission just to see his approach to every game.
Shortstop Adalberto Mondesi is maddening. He’s either one of the top 10 players in baseball or the worst. He has shown the ability to be either through five seasons with the team. This is either the year he breaks out and shows his true self or the year that he loses his job to the team’s top prospect Bobby Witt, Jr. I believe it’s the former. Don’t ask me why, but I think Mondi goes for 20 homers and 50 stolen bases this year … if he stays healthy.
Designated hitter Jorge Soler continues to do what Jorge Soler does, and that is crush baseballs. I expect the all-time home run leader in club history to challenge his record of 48 this season.
Third baseman Hunter Dozier If there’s a weak defensive link among the starting lineup, it would be Dozier at third base. I’m not completely sold on his glove at the hot corner and his bat has only impressed me once, and that was more than two years ago. We’ll see how it goes through the first part of the season, but that might be a clearer path for Witt Jr. to the big leagues.
Starting pitcher Brad Keller, who will start opening day, will lead a mostly familiar group of starters to begin the season, followed by Danny Duffy, Minor and Brady Singer, who debuted and looked good in 2020. The team won’t need a fifth starter until the third week of the season and they’ll have a stable of young studs to choose from for that role.
Guess who’s back
The Royals are the kings of reclamation projects and they have a history of bringing back their own guys at the end of their careers. Here’s a quick list of players whose names you’ll remember from the championship years and who are back on the team this season. Wade Davis, Greg Holland (he came back last year), Jarrod Dyson.
Davis and Holland appear to have found a second life in the KC bullpen. I don’t think Dyson will contribute a lot to this team, but he will make for a livelier clubhouse for sure.
To wrap things up, this team is different that the team you might expect, both literally in personnel and in the way ownership appears to be approaching the major league season. It is clear the goal is to contend this season.
Most projections have the Royals winning around 72 games.
Keep in mind, I have two seasons worth of blue Kool Aid running through my veins right now, but I’m taking the over.
I think the Royals will win 82 games in 2021 and the main reason why is because I believe, from the top down, they will try to.
Phil Cobb is the owner and publisher of The Maryville Forum and The Post.