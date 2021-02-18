My initial reaction to last week’s trade in which the Kansas City Royals sent outfield prospects Kahlil Lee and Franchy Cordero to the Mets and Red Sox, respectively, along with two players to be named later in exchange for Boston left fielder Andrew Benintendi was confusion.
All I’ve heard about since Kansas City picked up Cordero from the Padres last year is that all he has to do to man the Kaufmann Stadium outfield for years to come is stay healthy.
And all I’ve heard about Lee, who once was the Royals’ No. 1 prospect, is how good of a power bat he has and how smart he is and how good of a baserunner he is. All he had to do — like most KC prospects — is strike out less and get on base more.
Honestly, I didn’t know that much about Benintendi, just that he had some success with the Red Sox.
At first I thought the Royals overpaid … and I guess that will be determined much by who the other two players in the trade end up being. I still do think they probably gave up at least two players with higher future upside than Benintendi.
But what I soon realized is what this trade means.
Above all else, this means the Royals have an ownership group that is trying to put the best team it can on the field right now.
For so long, we’ve been conditioned with terms like future upside, upside potential, high ceiling, etc.
Finally the Royals have made a move that makes more sense for today than it does for two years from now.
What that also indicates to me — I hope this is the case — is that the 2021 season marks the beginning of go time.
Two of Kansas City’s top pitching prospects, Brady Singer and Kris Bubic, made their debuts in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season and each earned his keep, looking like they could stay in the top six spots this year.
If the signing of Benintendi means that other pitching prospects are coming sooner rather than later, this team could make some noise … sooner rather than later.
From everything I can gather, left hander Daniel Lynch, who starred with Singer at Florida and later was drafted in the same class by KC, is the best arm of the entire bunch.
He is expected to join the big-league club at some point this season, along with Jackson Kowar, who has been less heralded, but is also one of Major League Baseball’s Top 100 prospects.
A starting rotation of Lynch, Keller, Singer, Bubic and Kowar would be formidable to say the least.
Veteran Mike Minor, who the Royals signed in the offseason as a free agent will be in the mix.
Danny Duffy could be a starter or a dominant bullpen piece.
Carlos Hernandez looked fantastic in a short stint in 2020.
Plus, others are knocking on the door, the most promising of whom is 2020 first round draft pick Asa Lacy. It’s hard to believe that he would jump all the way to the bigs in his first professional season, but from what I have read, it won’t be long.
With Benintendi in the fold, 2021 could be a season very much like that of 2013 in which the team learns how to win in preparation for a serious run the following season and beyond.
The rotation will be stacked, as more arms than what I’ve mentioned are in the pipeline — Jonathan Bowlan, Austin Cox, Yefri Del Rosario, Yohanse Meril and more.
I have no doubt that from a pitching standpoint, the Royals will be ready to roll very soon.
Offensively, Benintendi gives General Manager Dayton Moore the left-handed outfield bat he talked about all winter. He’s a smart hitter, will drive in runs and will get on base. Moore in a press conference said he expects the left fielder to be a “doubles machine.”
Benintendi and the addition of Carlos Santana at first base fills out the order quite nicely.
The only question marks really are newly acquired center fielder Michael Taylor and second baseman Nicky Lopez who dazzled defensively, but was sub-par at the plate in his rookie campaign.
The ever-unpopular PECOTA ratings have the Royals winning 71 games this season. I was at 75 prior to the trade, but with Benintendi I’ve upped that to 78.
I’ll go as far as to predict an over .500 season for the Boys In Blue in 2022. Beyond that, the sky’s the limit as not only should the pitching be dominant, but Bobby Witt, Jr. and Kyle Isbel, my two favorite current prospects, are sure to be in the fold, as well.
Royals fans have become so accustomed to dreaming about the future, it’s nice to have an owner who sees the importance of putting a winning team on the field right now.
Phil Cobb is the owner and publisher of The Maryville Forum and The Post.