It ought to stop at the President’s desk. At least that’s the way it used to be. Missouri’s own President Harry S. Truman famously displayed a sign on his desk that proclaimed “I’m from Missouri” on one side and “the buck stops here” on the other. The message was simple—no matter how tough, the decisions made in the White House are made by the President, and the President bears the responsibility for the consequences of those actions.
Sadly, the current occupant of the White House doesn’t believe that applies to him. He blames OPEC for the high gas prices that his anti-American energy polices have created. He blames COVID for the supply chain crisis that his onerous government mandates have made considerably worse. He blames concerned American workers and parents for not getting the COVID-19 vaccine that he has incessantly politicized. In short, he blames everyone for his own failures—everyone but himself.
It’s as though the Administration just isn’t willing to listen to how devastating these mandates and regulations are for American workers and American families. Take his most recent mandate for example. He wants to force American businesses to fire workers that don’t comply with his vaccine mandate—even essential workers that risked their lives working through the darkest days of the COVID-19 pandemic to keep this country going. It’s disgraceful, and it also ignores the reality on the ground with the supply chain crisis.
We’re already having trouble getting folks to work at our ports and warehouses, fill tens of thousands of truck driving vacancies, and staff other critical supply chain industries. This mandate is only going to make the labor shortage worse. It’s going to make it harder to clear the backlog at our ports and it’s going to place a real burden on our struggling food supply system—making it harder for schools to continue providing meals to children.
These aren’t “high class problems” for rich folk, they’re real-world problems for working families. I don’t know if somebody just isn’t telling the President that, but he ought to have figured it out by now. That’s his job.
Like millions of Americans, I’m sick and tired of all the buck passing going on in the White House. The President needs a reality check. He needs to stop pandering to leftwing extremists and start listening to everyday Americans instead of bureaucrats and political consultants.
Enough is enough. No more mandates, no more tax hikes and fees, and no more passing the buck.
Sam Graves is the Mo. Sixth District U.S. Representative.