EDITORIAL MUG: Sam Graves

Like everything else in this country, the price of fertilizer has gone through the roof. Last year, we were paying around $400 a ton for anhydrous ammonia. This spring, it was over $1,500 a ton.

That’s a huge deal, and not just for those of us that farm for a living. It impacts everyone in this country—at least everyone who likes to eat. When input costs skyrocket like this, it forces farmers to make tough decisions. Many have chosen to try to stretch their fertilizer a little further this year. That’s going to mean lower yields this fall, less crops going to market, and higher food prices for Americans to come.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags