EDITORIAL MUG: Sam Graves

President Biden has drained America’s Strategic Petroleum Reserves to the lowest level since 1984. And what do we have to show for it?

Gas prices are still sky high—over $1 a gallon higher than they were when President Biden took office. American families, small businesses, and farmers have all had to shell out thousands of dollars more in fuel costs just to get to work, get children to school, ship products, and grow the food we need to survive.

