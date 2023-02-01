EDITORIAL MUG: Sam Graves

The EPA just published their new rule redefining “waters of the United States” again and it’s a massive power grab. I’d guess most of you have heard the term WOTUS by now, but some of you might be asking yourself what exactly it means and how it could affect you.

It all goes back to the Clean Water Act of 1972. A landmark piece of legislation, the Clean Water Act was a huge step forward in protecting America’s navigable waterways like the Missouri and Mississippi Rivers. But, like with just about every other federal law, the problems came later—when the bureaucrats got ahold of it.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags