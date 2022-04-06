On March 18th, the Biden Administration extended their federal transportation mask mandate for Americans for 30 days—again.
Now, according to the Biden Administration, here are the places Americans currently MUST wear a mask:
- Airplanes
- Airports
- Trains
- Buses
- Any other public transportation
And here are the places where you don’t need to wear a mask:
- Concerts
- Ball games
- Restaurants
- President Biden’s State of the Union Address
The rules don’t even make sense anymore. Why should someone be required to wear a mask in a highly filtered airplane cabin, but not when they’re mingling around at a concert or the President’s own State of the Union Address?
To make matters worse, the same day the mask mandate was extended, the Biden Administration’s own Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced that 98 percent of Americans were living in areas where the CDC advises that indoor masking isn’t necessary.
This isn’t based on science. It’s based on politics. Right now, there’s a hypocritical double standard where everyday Americans have to follow the rules while liberal elites get a free pass. That’s wrong and it needs to end.
I led 129 House Republicans last week in demanding that President Biden immediately end this hypocritical double standard. Americans are sick of this nonsense.
Sam Graves is the Mo. Sixth District U.S. Representative.