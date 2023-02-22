EDITORIAL MUG: Sam Graves

During this year’s State of the Union Address, I had hoped to hear President Biden take responsibility for the mess our country is in and lay out a plan to fix things. That didn’t happen.

Instead, he told us how great things are going, all thanks to him. I get it—he doesn’t want to focus on what’s ailing our country, but to ignore the actual problems folks are facing and the root causes was simply unbelievable. I don’t know what planet President Biden is living on, but here in the real world, Americans are suffering. 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags