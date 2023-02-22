During this year’s State of the Union Address, I had hoped to hear President Biden take responsibility for the mess our country is in and lay out a plan to fix things. That didn’t happen.
Instead, he told us how great things are going, all thanks to him. I get it—he doesn’t want to focus on what’s ailing our country, but to ignore the actual problems folks are facing and the root causes was simply unbelievable. I don’t know what planet President Biden is living on, but here in the real world, Americans are suffering.
Maybe he hasn’t had to get his own groceries or pay his home heating bill in a while, but the rest of us have taken a beating from inflation and rising prices. In fact, the average Missouri family is now shelling out an extra $725 every month for the basic necessities they need just to get by. We can’t keep going like this.
We didn’t get here by dumb luck; we got here because of dumb policies. The President has wasted trillions we don’t have on Green New Deal projects that won’t do a thing to fix the supply chain crisis—all the while driving the price of gas, groceries, and everything else through the roof. We know that when Washington spends too much money, it makes inflation worse. I know that, you know that, and President Biden knows it too. Instead of hollow words and empty promises, we need a real plan to stop the reckless spending and get our country back on track. Until that happens, we’re all going to continue suffering.
The nonsense didn’t stop there though. The President lamented the thousands of Americans dying from fentanyl overdoses, but he totally ignored the fact that almost all of that fentanyl is flooding into our country across the southern border. It’s killing American children, yet he’s done nothing to end the crisis at the border. His policies have only encouraged a more open border, more illegal immigration, and more illegal drug smuggling. If the President really wants to save American lives, we have to end his open border policies, finish the wall, and secure the border.
I could keep going, but the bottom line is this—as long as the President continues offering weak excuses and pointing blame everywhere except for the one place it belongs, American families are going to continue to suffer.
It’s time for the new Republican majority to stand up and tell the President “the buck stops here.” We have to stop these reckless policies and start doing what’s best for the American people.
Sam Graves is the Mo. Sixth District U.S. Representative.