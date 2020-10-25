America lost a well-respected jurist when Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg passed away last month. President Trump promptly and rightfully nominated the highly qualified Judge Amy Coney Barrett to fill the seat.
One of the core functions of the executive branch is to nominate Justices to the Supreme Court and federal judges. President Trump has had the opportunity to nominate three individuals to the highest court in the land during his term in office. He’s also appointed over 200 federal judges to the bench for lifetime appointments.
The Constitution affords the President the opportunity to appoint Justices with the “advice and consent” of the Senate. The Senate Judiciary Committee has been engaged in that process this week, though several liberal Senators have clearly viewed the process as an opportunity to hear themselves talk as opposed to listening to the outstanding nominee that the President has put forth. Much of the time has been consumed with petty political posturing instead as some on the far Left try to avoid Judge Barrett’s impeccable credentials.
That’s unfortunate, but not surprising, since Judge Amy Coney Barrett is a stellar choice for the lifetime appointment. She was confirmed to the 7th Circuit Court of Appeals in 2017 and is a renowned legal scholar. She has more than held her own during the hearings, explaining her commitment to the Constitution and the original meaning of our founding documents, as opposed to judicial activism from the bench.
While far less contentious than the confirmation hearings of Justice Brett Kavanaugh, these hearings haven’t been lacking in ridiculous questions and assertions. Yet, Judge Barrett has shown incredible poise and grace which I know she will also bring to the bench.
Judge Barrett has shown throughout both the Judiciary hearings and her law career the extent to which she is committed to equality under the law. Her grasp of the law is exceptional, and her impressive career and credentials further bolster the case for her appointment.
Amy Coney Barrett is one of the finest jurists out there. I’m glad the Senate has quickly taken up her nomination and hope that they will promptly confirm her to the Supreme Court.
Sam Graves is the Mo. Sixth District U.S. Representative.