EDITORIAL MUG: Sam Graves

In more ways than one, rural hospitals are a lifeline for small towns across America. 

They’re often the largest employer in town. We count on them to mend broken bones, deliver babies into this world, diagnose illnesses, and perform lifesaving surgeries every day of the week. In many cases, when minutes matter, a rural hospital staying open can mean the difference between life and death—for a farmer injured in a tractor accident, for a child being born with complications, or for a grandfather suffering from a heart attack. If you ask anyone who lives in small-town America, there’s no question about how important our rural hospitals are.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags