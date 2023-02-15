EDITORIAL MUG: Sam Graves

A couple of weeks ago, I wrote to you about the Biden Administration’s disastrous new rule to redefine waters of the United States (WOTUS) and explained why this extreme overreach would be a disaster for farmers, ranchers, and families all over the country. This week, I filed legislation to overturn the Biden EPA’s new WOTUS rule.

Many of my fellow Republicans from all over the country joined me. Some of them come from districts like North Missouri—where agriculture and family farms are a huge part of our way of life. Others don’t. They come from all over, from New York to California. And, all the way from Puerto Rico to Guam and American Samoa. That’s because this WOTUS overreach doesn’t just hurt farmers—it’s bad for every American.

