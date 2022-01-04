We find ourselves in the middle of another busy time of year, racked once again by a seemingly endless amount of noise. I’d like to take a moment to pause, take a breath, and try to focus on what’s important.
We’ve been here before. We’ll probably be here again. It seems like we’ve jumped from one crisis to the next this year, all capturing too much of our attention and dictating the direction of our lives. Combine that with the busyness of the season and it seems like the stress just piles on, making it difficult to enjoy even a little bit of it. It doesn’t have to be that way.
Every year presents its own new set of challenges. This year was no different. There’s no doubt that Washington’s policies have a dramatic impact on our lives. Yet, this year was just another reminder that placing our hope in the ever-changing landscape of Washington is a faulty premise.
Amidst this mess and frustration, there’s hope that we find in this season, found in the actual reason we celebrate Christmas—the birth of our Savior, Jesus Christ.
Our inability to recognize that truth and see the season for what it actually is can easily allow us to fall into the traps of despair, fear, and hopelessness. While we desperately wish that turning the page to a new year will help us begin afresh, we also recognize that some old challenges will continue, and new ones will arise. It’s incredibly important in this season that we intentionally seek to move beyond whatever has consumed us this year, even for a moment, but hopefully for much longer.
What you find may just be a reason to celebrate. It might be the nearness of loved ones, or the familiar carols, a Christmas message filled with hope, or the happiness found in giving. Whatever it takes and however you go about doing it, find a way to let some of the season into your life this year.
Sam Graves is the Mo. Sixth District U.S. Representative.