EDITORIAL MUG: Sam Graves

I took the oath of office to represent the people of North Missouri in Congress last week. It’s not an oath I take lightly. It’s a truly humbling experience and the absolute honor of my life to represent you and our shared values.

This week I was honored to be selected as the Chairman of the Transportation and Infrastructure Committee. As Republican Leader of the Committee these last four years, I’ve made it my mission to look out for North Missouri first.

