I took the oath of office to represent the people of North Missouri in Congress last week. It’s not an oath I take lightly. It’s a truly humbling experience and the absolute honor of my life to represent you and our shared values.
This week I was honored to be selected as the Chairman of the Transportation and Infrastructure Committee. As Republican Leader of the Committee these last four years, I’ve made it my mission to look out for North Missouri first.
I’ve pushed the Corps of Engineers to prioritize flood control and navigation over fish and birds. I’ve passed legislation forcing the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to actually help disaster victims, instead of going after disaster victims when FEMA makes a mistake. My oversight of these agencies will continue, as will oversight of the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill. It’s the law of the land now, but we have to ensure those dollars are being spent wisely and the Administration is following the letter of the law.
Over the last several years, I’ve also secured funding to replace 31 aging bridges all over North Missouri and another grant to replace the critical Buck O’Neil Bridge that connects the Northland to downtown Kansas City. Those grants, along with the funding I worked to get for the I-70 Rocheport Bridge unlocked more than $300 million in state funding to replace another 300 bridges all over Missouri as part of Governor Parson’s Focus on Bridges Program.
We’ve made a lot of progress in improving our infrastructure in Missouri these past few years, and I look forward to doing even more as Chairman.
While transportation and infrastructure will be my focus, we have a lot of critical issues as a country that Americans are expecting our new majority to fix. That’s why we immediately passed a bill to repeal President Biden’s army of 87,000 new IRS agents.
We also need to start enforcing our laws and secure the border. There’s a full-blown crisis going on down there and the fentanyl flooding our communities is killing children in record numbers. This can’t continue. We need to fight back against rising inflation, work to make America energy independent, and so much more.
While all of those things are hugely important, the most important thing will continue to be helping you with any issues you may be facing. If you ever need my assistance or want to provide me with feedback on what you think needs done, please don’t hesitate to call one of my offices or simply email MO06ima@mail.house.gov. It’s time to get to work!
Sam Graves is the Mo. Sixth District U.S. Representative.