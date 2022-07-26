Back in March, I wrote about the devastating impact inflation was having on our infrastructure dollars and how rising prices are threatening to squander that funding. Since then, things have only gotten worse. Inflation just hit 9.1 percent last month with no signs of slowing down. It’s eating away at our infrastructure dollars even more and depleting Americans’ bank accounts. We have to turn this around.
As Republican Leader of the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, I hosted infrastructure industry leaders from across the country to sit down and discuss the challenges they’re facing and what we can do to get these rising costs under control.
We heard the same thing over and over again: this problem started in Washington. We aren’t going to get these issues under control unless we clean up the mess the Biden Administration has made.
First, we’ve got to reign in this out-of-control spending spree that’s driving inflation. Then, we need to get to work cutting through some of the ridiculous red tape and regulations that are making this problem worse. Furthermore, we need to get back on the road to energy independence to help drive down the cost of fuel.
Until that happens, we’re going to keep seeing these same challenges holding America back. That’s unacceptable. We all know what the problem is. It’s long past time for the Biden Administration to join us in working to fix it.
Sam Graves is the Mo. Sixth District U.S. Representative.